Here's How Long Parmesan Cheese Lasts

When a recipe calls for parmesan, you could go the green shaker route; it's a perfectly serviceable option (and the bottles are reusable in over a dozen ways). However, if you really want your dish to sing, the only choice is to use freshly grated parm, and once you try it, there is no going back. The shaker stuff simply cannot compete with the nutty, savory, and deeply umami flavors that come from real parmesan, so we don't blame you if you want to start keeping a block in your fridge at all times. Wondering how long you have until this hard cheese may start to go bad? If you've got an unopened wedge in your fridge, it'll last up to nine months; an opened parm is good for up to two months.

As you might have noticed, parmesan lasts a lot longer than softer cheeses, thanks to its make-up being rather inhospitable to the typical bacteria that plague foods. However, it's always a good idea to pay close attention to your wedges; before the time is up on the calendar, your cheese may start to give off signals that it's nearing the end of its shelf-life. Changes in color (certainly a darkening of appearance) and an unpleasant odor are bad signs, as well as the block developing a slime.

It's worth noting that parmesan is one food where the appearance of mold doesn't mean you have to toss the whole thing. Give it about an inch of leeway with a sharp knife, and if you need to, use Martha Stewart's tip for reviving hard parm.