How To Find The Best Pieces Of Parmigiano Reggiano At The Store
If your grocery store cracks fresh wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano, it's worth finding the best piece possible. This cheese isn't the same thing as parmesan, which lacks the same strict legal protections, and its incredible aging process means that some parts of the wheel are better than others.
From exacting controls on milk freshness and storage to regulated cheese wheel dimensions, Italy takes the production of Parmigiano Reggiano seriously to produce even more intense flavor. To authenticate this product, producers dot the exterior with vital information, like when it was made, dairy identification numbers, and its final grade. Even after cutting, these tiny pinpricked words, numbers, and seals on the waxy rind are unmistakable and serve as the first signs of high quality.
Parmigiano Reggiano is aged to produce a crumbly texture and tyrosine, the amino acid responsible for its salty, crunchy bite. But this process starts from the exterior, meaning pieces closest to the edge can contain up to twice as many tyrosine crystals as those from the interior. When you see a chunk with rind on two sides, it came from the corner of the wheel and will contain the most flavor and crystals, along with the best texture. Even if you buy this gourmet cheese in bulk, the expense and time it takes to find great Parmigiano Reggiano may make you want to use it only in dishes where it's the star of the show.
Great ways to use high-quality Parmigiano Reggiano
Classic Italian recipes — think trofie al pesto Genovese or fettuccine al burro — are all about simplicity and balance, allowing one or two strong flavors to shine while the others support them. While high-quality Parmigiano Reggiano would be delicious on an Americanized pizza or in a meaty pasta dish, uncomplicated recipes with few heavy ingredients truly allow you to taste its incredible aging and texture.
Simple salads provide enough complementary flavors to create a satisfying meal without overwhelming the taste of your Parmigiano Reggiano. Strong vinegar-based dressings, particularly those made with balsamic, pair perfectly with the cheese's musty earthiness. Fruits taste even more sugary thanks to the cheese's high sodium content, similar to how a sprinkle of salt can up the sweetness of cookies. Bitter greens, like arugula, offer a nice contrasting element that helps round out the meal with a balance of fresh flavors.
The same thing that makes Parmigiano Reggiano great with fruit also makes it perfect for producing unique desserts. While most people make cheesecake with young, soft cheeses, this twist adds a layer of complexity to your dish even in small amounts. Its rich aroma also pairs perfectly with toasted sugars in crusty baked goods, like pies and tarts, lending them just a touch of umami. Dark chocolate and Parmigiano Reggiano blend together perfectly, creating an array of savory flavors that are perfect for nuts and breads.