How To Find The Best Pieces Of Parmigiano Reggiano At The Store

If your grocery store cracks fresh wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano, it's worth finding the best piece possible. This cheese isn't the same thing as parmesan, which lacks the same strict legal protections, and its incredible aging process means that some parts of the wheel are better than others.

From exacting controls on milk freshness and storage to regulated cheese wheel dimensions, Italy takes the production of Parmigiano Reggiano seriously to produce even more intense flavor. To authenticate this product, producers dot the exterior with vital information, like when it was made, dairy identification numbers, and its final grade. Even after cutting, these tiny pinpricked words, numbers, and seals on the waxy rind are unmistakable and serve as the first signs of high quality.

Parmigiano Reggiano is aged to produce a crumbly texture and tyrosine, the amino acid responsible for its salty, crunchy bite. But this process starts from the exterior, meaning pieces closest to the edge can contain up to twice as many tyrosine crystals as those from the interior. When you see a chunk with rind on two sides, it came from the corner of the wheel and will contain the most flavor and crystals, along with the best texture. Even if you buy this gourmet cheese in bulk, the expense and time it takes to find great Parmigiano Reggiano may make you want to use it only in dishes where it's the star of the show.