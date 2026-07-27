The Spicy McDonald's Burger Customers Say Deserves A Revival

Many McDonald's burgers are listed on the chain's menu today (10, as of July, 2026); such wide-ranging offerings don't even include the sandwiches now out of commission. The Golden Arches has tested and discontinued a multitude of items over the decades, ranging from the long-running chopped beefsteak sandwich of the '80s to the promotional Super Hero burger (thanks, "Batman Forever"). Many have fallen into obscurity — but a dish that customers simply can't forget is the McDonald's Jalapeño Double.

First released in 2014, this pepper-topped sandwich has gone in and out of availability for over a decade. When available, the build consists of two beef patties, white cheddar, and ranch sauce, topped with both crispy and raw jalapeños. For fans of spice in their fast food, it's a dish that captivated. "They should bring back the Jalapeño Double," wrote a Reddit poster on the McDonald's subreddit, with dozens of commenters upholding the sentiment."[My] favorite burger they ever made," stated a Redditor on a Forgotten Foods thread, with commenters lauding the dish's abundant pepper topping. Today, you can still find a spicy McDonald's cheeseburger in New Mexico, which comes crafted with Hatch chiles. However, the Jalapeño Double historically dipped in and out of availability, making it a sandwich that's tricky to get hold of.