The Spicy McDonald's Burger Customers Say Deserves A Revival
Many McDonald's burgers are listed on the chain's menu today (10, as of July, 2026); such wide-ranging offerings don't even include the sandwiches now out of commission. The Golden Arches has tested and discontinued a multitude of items over the decades, ranging from the long-running chopped beefsteak sandwich of the '80s to the promotional Super Hero burger (thanks, "Batman Forever"). Many have fallen into obscurity — but a dish that customers simply can't forget is the McDonald's Jalapeño Double.
First released in 2014, this pepper-topped sandwich has gone in and out of availability for over a decade. When available, the build consists of two beef patties, white cheddar, and ranch sauce, topped with both crispy and raw jalapeños. For fans of spice in their fast food, it's a dish that captivated. "They should bring back the Jalapeño Double," wrote a Reddit poster on the McDonald's subreddit, with dozens of commenters upholding the sentiment."[My] favorite burger they ever made," stated a Redditor on a Forgotten Foods thread, with commenters lauding the dish's abundant pepper topping. Today, you can still find a spicy McDonald's cheeseburger in New Mexico, which comes crafted with Hatch chiles. However, the Jalapeño Double historically dipped in and out of availability, making it a sandwich that's tricky to get hold of.
McDonald's ran several jalapeño topped items
The McDonald's Jalapeño Double wasn't the only pepper-topped dish that was sold at American Golden Arches locations. On July 10th, 2023, the chain also debuted the cheesy jalapeño bacon quarter pounder. An even more elaborate dish, this sandwich contained three pieces of bacon, two slices of American cheese, a cheddar cheese sauce, plus the pickled jalapeños. The burger was released at only certain outlets and sold for a brief run, subsequently reappearing in international markets such as Canada. "It's a flavorful cheeseburger with some flavorful spice," a YouTuber noted regarding the dish, but expressed hesitations regarding the $8 price tag.
Furthermore, jalapeño burgers weren't the only pepper-topped offerings at McDonald's. The chain also sold a sausage jalapeño egg McMuffin in 2023, which folded in the peppers alongside American cheese, Canadian bacon, and eggs. Not to mention, a Jalapeño Cheddar McChicken sandwich came out way back in 2011, and is still remembered: "Petition to bring back jalapeño [McChicken]!" states a 2026 Reddit post. Sure, you can still find a spicy chicken sandwich at the fast food chain, but many customers long for jalapeño-topped dishes.