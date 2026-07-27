Are Dogs Allowed In Costco Stores?

Costco has a lot to offer its warehouse club members who have pets. It sells food and other supplies and accessories for them, like toys, grooming tools, beds, and cat scratchers. The stores also have pharmacies where customers can fill medications for their animals. It even offers a discount on pet insurance that members can buy through an outside company. But when it comes to letting people bring their dogs with them when they do their shopping, the door is closed to their furry best friends.

The policy isn't actually up to Costco. Because edible products are available on the premises, both to take home, like its famously cheap rotisserie chicken, and in the food court, where the iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is the best menu item, pets aren't allowed in. Health codes across the U.S. at all levels of government don't allow animals into indoor places where food is being sold. That's why you also can't bring them into grocery stores or other food-selling large retailers, such as Walmart and Target.

The one exception everywhere, including Costco, is service dogs, which must be admitted at places open to the public under the Americans with Disabilities Act. That also applies to restaurants, where animals are usually banned indoors — although some states and localities allow customers' pooches in their outdoor areas. However, restaurants are not required to let service dogs eat inside or sit in a chair. The ADA-dictated admission requirement doesn't cover emotional support animals, as they aren't trained to do any related work; they just give emotional comfort, as their name states.