Are Service Dogs Allowed In Restaurants (What About Michelin-Starred Ones)?

Dining with your pets can be fun, but many restaurants are wary of allowing animals. However, under the U.S. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), service animals are broadly permitted in any place of public accommodation, including restaurants. The key distinction is the type of animal: By law, only dogs (and in some cases miniature horses) trained to perform specific tasks qualify as service animals. Restaurants may ask two limited questions, such as, "Is this a service animal required because of a disability?" and "What work or task has it been trained to perform?" They cannot, however, require proof, certification, or vaccination records.

That means a person with a legitimate service dog cannot be refused entrance simply because of the animal, and restaurants must accommodate them so long as the dog is under control and housebroken. The only time refusal is allowed is if the animal does not meet that criteria — and the handler doesn't effectively fix the behavior — or if its presence would fundamentally alter the business.

These rules apply to all full-service restaurants, whether casual diners, fine dining establishments, or Michelin-starred venues in the United States. That said, some restaurants may push back or interpret what constitutes an "out of control" dog loosely, so individuals with service dogs sometimes face resistance or extra scrutiny. In some jurisdictions outside the U.S., local laws vary; in many European countries, service animals are allowed, but restaurants may also impose additional hygiene or insurance requirements.