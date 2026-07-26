The Best Spot For Innovative Barbecue In Atlanta

Chef Todd Richards has a long history in Atlanta and I've got a long history of loving his work. From Richards' Southern Fried to The Pig and the Pearl to Soul, his restaurants always focus on innovating Southern classics. His new restaurant in McDonough takes this to the extreme, blending old-school barbecue with high-end tasting menus to create one of the most unforgettable meals of my life.

On the outside, Que-Riosity doesn't seem like much. It's built like many of the rectangular rooms you'd find in a strip mall or shopping plaza and devoid of any artifice. But stepping inside, you can immediately tell it's a Richards business. The minimalist but upscale decor, representative of his time as Executive Chef at White Oak, combines with the sounds of a Richard Pryor movie playing above the bar for a truly unique ambiance. The bar, while lovely, is a well-designed work station rather than a showy center piece and you can see the reflection of the local art on the walls in the well-polished surface of every table.

Like any Southern restaurant, the service is not only quick and efficient, but also outstandingly friendly. Our server was quick to explain why this red was paired with the deviled eggs or how the following white was meant to provide a dichotomy against the richness of the smoked chicken. All in all, every step of the meal blended perfectly to create an experience that was so uniquely Todd Richards'.