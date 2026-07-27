10 Things Chick-Fil-A Customers Always Complain About

While it's more than likely that you're prone to get a craving for some Chick-fil-A on any day of the week, there's one specific day when there's not much you can do about it. As a result, many feel that Sunday, when the business has remained closed since its earliest days, is the day a hankering for a breaded chicken sandwich hits. The tradition dates back to founder S. Truett Cathy's Chick-fil-A forerunner, Dwarf House, having experienced the seven-day workweek at an always open restaurant himself.

Running contrary to commercialism, Cathy held fast to Sunday closures to allow employees a set day for rest and worship. As it happens, this policy extends into some of the most bustling locales where Chick-fil-A has setup shop. Whether at a mall food court, an airport, or Mercedes-Benz Stadium — home to the Atlanta Falcons — Sundays remain off-limits.

An effort to quantify what that means for the chain's bottomline by USA Today found that, were the restaurants to open their doors for the other half of the weekend, they could bring in at least $1.2 billion annually for the business. Of course, there's no telling what the impact would be without trying it, as customers familiar with Chick-fil-A FOMO on Sundays are willing to plan ahead. Numerous fans report ordering an extra sandwich on Saturday to satisfy any urge that might crop up while employees are enjoying time off.