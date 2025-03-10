What To Do With Your Fast Food Condiment Packets (Beyond Just Hoarding Them)

Receiving a generous handful of sauces from the drive-thru window or takeout order is a welcomed addition to most meals, but it can get rather frustrating when you are given more than you need. You don't use them, but tossing them feels wasteful — so they inevitably get thrown into the kitchen "junk" drawer. You know the one: a chaotic mix of orphaned chopsticks, crumpled receipts, random coffee filters, alongside a growing pile of ketchup, soy sauce, hot sauce, and Chick-Fil-A sauce packets, just to name a few.

Instead of letting them take over your drawer, why not repurpose your fast food condiment packets? Not only are these sauce packs conveniently pre-portioned and portable, but they could even save you money in the long run if you use them creatively. Think of them as free, bonus ingredients you can use for your meals, or mess-free ways to bring flavor on the go. Of course, you can use them for their obvious purposes and put ketchup on your homemade cheeseburgers or soy sauce in your fried rice, but there are also plenty of other creative ways to use these mini condiments.

And don't forget — even though these condiment packets are processed to have a long shelf life, that doesn't mean they're invincible. Most condiments like barbecue sauce, ketchup, taco sauce, and mustard last approximately one to two years. After that, it's best to throw them away and just wait for the next round of takeout.