What To Do With Your Fast Food Condiment Packets (Beyond Just Hoarding Them)
Receiving a generous handful of sauces from the drive-thru window or takeout order is a welcomed addition to most meals, but it can get rather frustrating when you are given more than you need. You don't use them, but tossing them feels wasteful — so they inevitably get thrown into the kitchen "junk" drawer. You know the one: a chaotic mix of orphaned chopsticks, crumpled receipts, random coffee filters, alongside a growing pile of ketchup, soy sauce, hot sauce, and Chick-Fil-A sauce packets, just to name a few.
Instead of letting them take over your drawer, why not repurpose your fast food condiment packets? Not only are these sauce packs conveniently pre-portioned and portable, but they could even save you money in the long run if you use them creatively. Think of them as free, bonus ingredients you can use for your meals, or mess-free ways to bring flavor on the go. Of course, you can use them for their obvious purposes and put ketchup on your homemade cheeseburgers or soy sauce in your fried rice, but there are also plenty of other creative ways to use these mini condiments.
And don't forget — even though these condiment packets are processed to have a long shelf life, that doesn't mean they're invincible. Most condiments like barbecue sauce, ketchup, taco sauce, and mustard last approximately one to two years. After that, it's best to throw them away and just wait for the next round of takeout.
Make easy homemade salad dressings
Whipping up homemade dressing is an easy way to take your salad freshness to the next level. Many of the condiments offered at various fast food restaurants contain ingredients and flavor profiles that lend themselves well to salad dressings.
For example, make a honey mustard dressing with a few mustard packets, honey, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and spices. A smidge of buttermilk and a dollop of sour cream will revive leftover ranch packets and transform it into a buttermilk herb dressing. For all those leftover soy sauce packets, mix them together with sesame oil, rice vinegar, olive oil, and garlic to create the perfect dressing for Chinese chicken salad. If the oil and water-based ingredients just won't combine when mixing, adding ice can help make the best homemade salad dressing.
Marinate your meat with condiment packets
Another easy way to clean out your condiment drawer is by making a marinade for your meat, fish, or tofu. When it comes to perfecting a homemade marinade, simplicity is key. In fact, you only need three ingredients for a simple, flavor-packed steak marinade – and they probably are all fast food packets you already have: soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard.
If you do use leftover sauce packets as a glaze for your proteins, be careful not to overdo it. Many of these marinade-worthy sauce packets are highly acidic, and too much acid could ruin your marinade. Consider getting out a measuring cup and adding a small amount of each ingredient at a time for your best shot at a balanced mixture.
Bring leftover sauce packets on outdoor adventures
Bringing food on a hike or camping trip can always be a little tricky, as there's usually limited space to bring large condiment bottles — not to mention the risk of them spoiling without a refrigerator. But that doesn't mean you should have to sacrifice flavor when making a meal on the go. Enter: your leftover fast food condiment packets.
You can keep a small zip-top bag of ketchup, mustard, barbecue, and hot sauce packets in your camping cooler or hiking backpack for when you grill hot dogs or make breakfast burritos. Just be sure to properly dispose of the sauce containers after you use them in the great outdoors.
Mix up unique dipping sauces
When in doubt on what to make for a side or appetizer, you can't go wrong with a tasty dip. Pair the quick dish with bread, crackers, veggies, or even your fingers ... we won't judge. And mixing your own dips at home couldn't be easier when you have pre-measured condiment packets.
Blend ranch and hot sauce for an easy buffalo sauce to dip your wings in, or add your soy sauce packets to peanut butter, honey, garlic, and vinegar to make an Asian-inspired dip for potstickers or egg rolls. These tasty, time-saving sauces are perfect for entertaining, and know one will be able to tell that the delicious mixture derived from pre-made sauce packets — your secret is safe with us.
Transform sauce packets into DIY mini ice packs
While it may be counter-intuitive, you don't necessarily have to use your condiment packets as food. If you have a few sauce packets you're not a fan of, but you don't want them to go to waste, pop them in the freezer to use as mini ice packs. Next time you have a small bruise or want to de-puff your face, grab a packet out of the fridge and let the cooling begin.
Freezing your sauce packets is both cost-effective and eco-friendly, saving you money on expensive beauty products while eliminating excess waste. And this freezer hack isn't just for skincare purposes. You can also throw the frozen packets into lunch boxes to keep perishables cold, and then use them with your food as they thaw.