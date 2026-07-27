Jimmy John's Vs Jersey Mike's: Which Sandwich Chain Has The Cheaper Italian Sub
The best Italian subs offer a beautiful simplicity: a medley of ingredients perfectly sandwiched into a long roll. Subsequently, the food shines in affordable renditions. In the U.S., two especially accessible places to grab such a sandwich include Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's, two chains with similarly widespread networks. Jimmy John's operates more than 2,700 outlets across 45 states, while Jersey Mike's has more than 3,400 locations in 51 states and territories. So clearly, it's not hard to track down a sub at either chain — but how do the prices compare?
Costs are similar. A classic Italian sub at Jersey Mike's — which comes with five varieties of meat, as well as cheese, with vegetables included at no extra charge — costs $10.75 for an 8-inch sandwich. Meanwhile, a similar sandwich at Jimmy John's, like the Italian Night Club, which packs in three meats, cheese, plus vegetables and dressing, goes for $9.69.
Chips are 20 cents cheaper at Jersey Mike's, while drinks are 20 cents less at Jimmy John's. Even an extra meat add-on is priced only 5 cents apart. So, generally, you can expect a touch more savings at Jimmy John's, but the cost largely falls to your tastes. Keep in mind fast-food prices fluctuate by region, and sandwich availability isn't always guaranteed; nevertheless, either chain will sell you a well-priced sub.
Jimmy John's offers several budget-minded sandwich options
Jimmy John's offers a varied selection of subs, with a special emphasis on the affordable end of the spectrum. For instance, you could try one of the Little Johns, which come 6.5 inches long and are filled with cold cuts, cheese, vegetables, and dressings. Across the board, the six-sandwich lineup costs $5.99 in Texas — a price point unavailable at Jersey Mike's. Some even report spotting the sandwiches for under $5 in other regions.
At Jersey Mike's, the closest equivalent is the Mini sandwich, which comes in at a smaller 4 to 5 inches in size. Unlike Jimmy John's, this item is simply a smaller version of the chain's regular cold subs rather than a standalone menu category. Value-wise, though, it lands on the pricier side; the cheapest Jersey Mike's Mini is the Chicken Salad at $6.65, while the majority are priced above the $7 mark.
Furthermore, Jimmy John's also sells the Plain Slims sub category, another minimalist sandwich not found at Jersey Mike's. These come in the full-sized 8-inch format but feature only meat and bread. Satiating and well-priced, they come in at $6.99. Meanwhile, at Jersey Mike's, you won't find an entire 8-inch sandwich below the $8.75 mark. So if you're looking for the cheapest sub, Jimmy John's is the place to go.
Intricate subs are well-priced at Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's no-frills subs may be more expensive, but the chain offers a range of other well-priced bites, too. While Jimmy John's only introduced toasted sandwiches in 2025, Jersey Mike's has offered hot sandwiches for more than a decade. Specifically, cheesesteaks are a prominent part of the chain's repertoire, available in both chicken and beef versions with a variety of flavor combinations. A Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak, for instance — which comes with grilled onions and peppers, plus melted American cheese — will set you back only $9.95. Meanwhile, Jimmy John's toasted chicken offering, the Chicken Bacon Ranch, comes out to $9.99, making the notion that Jersey Mike's is always the pricier chain a myth when it comes to hot, stacked sandwiches.
Jersey Mike's accoutrements are a good deal, too. A bag of chips costs $2.19 at Jimmy John's and only $1.99 at Jersey Mike's. Even the cookie comes out to a dollar less at Jersey Mike's. So if you're planning on grabbing one of the best Jersey Mike's sandwiches and spiffing out your order to your taste, the price difference with Jimmy John's becomes negligible.