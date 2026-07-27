Jimmy John's Vs Jersey Mike's: Which Sandwich Chain Has The Cheaper Italian Sub

The best Italian subs offer a beautiful simplicity: a medley of ingredients perfectly sandwiched into a long roll. Subsequently, the food shines in affordable renditions. In the U.S., two especially accessible places to grab such a sandwich include Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's, two chains with similarly widespread networks. Jimmy John's operates more than 2,700 outlets across 45 states, while Jersey Mike's has more than 3,400 locations in 51 states and territories. So clearly, it's not hard to track down a sub at either chain — but how do the prices compare?

Costs are similar. A classic Italian sub at Jersey Mike's — which comes with five varieties of meat, as well as cheese, with vegetables included at no extra charge — costs $10.75 for an 8-inch sandwich. Meanwhile, a similar sandwich at Jimmy John's, like the Italian Night Club, which packs in three meats, cheese, plus vegetables and dressing, goes for $9.69.

Chips are 20 cents cheaper at Jersey Mike's, while drinks are 20 cents less at Jimmy John's. Even an extra meat add-on is priced only 5 cents apart. So, generally, you can expect a touch more savings at Jimmy John's, but the cost largely falls to your tastes. Keep in mind fast-food prices fluctuate by region, and sandwich availability isn't always guaranteed; nevertheless, either chain will sell you a well-priced sub.