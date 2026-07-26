Why These 2 Summer Cocktails Are Banned In NYC
Long before the effects of the pandemic helped popularize to-go beverages in the early 2020s (though you can still get them in some states), enterprising New Yorkers were hawking clandestine cocktails in the city as well as on the state's coast. But ultimately, the two favorites — the Phrostie and the Nutcracker — were eventually banned.
Nutcrackers and Phrosties bear a few similarities that range from their often bright hues and sweet flavors to the fact that both of the drinks' ingredients remain a mystery to most buyers, though some sort of alcohol was a given. The way that each was sold was a defining feature: Many Nutcrackers were (are? we're not speculating here) sold from coolers at the beach while Phrosties were primarily available via delivery after ordering on social media, like Instagram. However, the fact that the cold cocktails were purchased online or in-person, and that the purveyors were unlicensed, landed both types of tipples on the naughty list in the Empire State in the mid-2010s.
Does this mean you can't quench your thirst on a steamy day with one of these illicit beverages? Not necessarily. Some suggest that sellers are still around — albeit perhaps even more on the downlow than they were before the bans. But, if you're more into following the legal route to procure your beverages, you can still get mixed drinks without having to stir or shake on your own. The state's governor signed legislation that will allow businesses to continue the sale of to-go cocktails until nearly the end of the 2020s.
More banned beverages throughout the United States
New York's not the only place in the United States that's put its proverbial foot down on specific alcoholic drinks and products. A trip across the country may land you in at least one of the 15 states where Sam Adams' high-ABV Utopias beer isn't allowed on the shelves. There are also 15 states that have made 190-proof Everclear illegal. Meanwhile, the original Four Loko was banned throughout the country after health concerns associated with the caffeinated alcoholic beverage arose.
Non-traditional alcoholic products have seen their fair share of scrutiny as well. If a Vaportini is what you're looking for, you'll want to bypass looking for one in Maryland, the first state to ban it. Other alcohol vaporizers have been prohibited in numerous states, too. Meanwhile, for nearly half of the country, the sale of Palcohol, a powdered version of booze, isn't allowed, with legislators citing concerns about use by teenagers, the potential for inhaling the product, and other illicit possibilities.
Finally, there are a few beverages that have been banned but were ultimately allowed to make a comeback. One of the lesser-known may be Five Wives Vodka, which saw sales screech to a halt in Idaho after the state's liquor board claimed that its name (and the image on its label) was offensive to the state's Mormon residents. The board ultimately partially reversed its decision under threat of a lawsuit, allowing special order sales of the spirit. Meanwhile, the most notable is likely absinthe, which was illegal for years across the country because it contained thujone, a neurotoxin. After legislation limiting the amount of the wormwood byproduct, it was reintroduced as an option for American drinkers in 2007.