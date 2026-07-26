Why These 2 Summer Cocktails Are Banned In NYC

Long before the effects of the pandemic helped popularize to-go beverages in the early 2020s (though you can still get them in some states), enterprising New Yorkers were hawking clandestine cocktails in the city as well as on the state's coast. But ultimately, the two favorites — the Phrostie and the Nutcracker — were eventually banned.

Nutcrackers and Phrosties bear a few similarities that range from their often bright hues and sweet flavors to the fact that both of the drinks' ingredients remain a mystery to most buyers, though some sort of alcohol was a given. The way that each was sold was a defining feature: Many Nutcrackers were (are? we're not speculating here) sold from coolers at the beach while Phrosties were primarily available via delivery after ordering on social media, like Instagram. However, the fact that the cold cocktails were purchased online or in-person, and that the purveyors were unlicensed, landed both types of tipples on the naughty list in the Empire State in the mid-2010s.

Does this mean you can't quench your thirst on a steamy day with one of these illicit beverages? Not necessarily. Some suggest that sellers are still around — albeit perhaps even more on the downlow than they were before the bans. But, if you're more into following the legal route to procure your beverages, you can still get mixed drinks without having to stir or shake on your own. The state's governor signed legislation that will allow businesses to continue the sale of to-go cocktails until nearly the end of the 2020s.