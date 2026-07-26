Publix Vs Sprouts: Which Grocery Chain Has The Cheaper Deli?
Publix is an American supermarket chain that got its start in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida. It's an iconic retail brand in the Sunshine State and is famous for its made-to-order subs, as well as its customer service and clean grocery stores. While it has expanded to other states, most of its stores are found in the Southeastern part of the country.
The first Sprouts store opened in Chandler, Arizona, in 2002 and is focused on providing natural foods to its customers, along with top-notch customer service. Unlike Publix, Sprouts' locations are more spread out across the U.S. and are present on both coasts, though most stores are in large urban areas.
Both chains have delis where you can get sliced-to-order sandwich fillings, like ham and cheese, along with prepared foods, like salads and sandwiches. We looked at similar deli items at Sprouts and Publix to see which retailer has the most affordable prices and found that, on average, customers save around 10% at Publix compared to its Arizona-born competitor. Since every supermarket chain differs in the prepared foods it offers, and even similar items have different ingredients, we focused on sliced-to-order deli meats and cheeses, comparing prices on the same Boar's Head brand items, along with similar offerings from each store's in-house brand. Not everything was cheaper at Publix, though, and each chain offers a different shopping experience and different items that may influence where you choose to shop.
Publix has better prices and more variety in most categories
Publix's store brand offers five more deli cheese options than Sprouts' in-house label and one more meat option. Its store-brand meats are about 12% less expensive than Sprouts', while its cheeses are around 27% less expensive. When it comes to Boar's Head brand meats, however, there's only a 4% price difference. Surprisingly, the opposite is true when it comes to the brand's cheeses, which are actually 4% more expensive at the Southeastern grocery store chain. Publix's deli also offers some popular Boar's Head meats and cheeses that its competitor doesn't carry, including corned beef, prosciutto, and Muenster.
Beyond the slicer, the Florida-born chain offers a couple of fan-favorite prepared foods, like its fried chicken, which you can always request freshly made, and its hefty subs, which have a devoted following. Unlike Sprouts, Publix doesn't specialize in a particular type of food or diet and functions like any other standard supermarket, so you can also grab essentials from your favorite brands while you're there. Furthermore, many stores also have pharmacies and process money orders. And if you're looking for organic, natural products, you can check out the retailer's in-house GreenWise brand, which sometimes has its own separate aisle. Overall, Publix is a one-stop shop carrying many of the items you're used to finding at other major supermarket chains, and you'll pay less at its deli counter than you would at Sprouts.
Sprouts offers an elevated shopping experience
Sprouts' store-brand deli selections are pretty standard compared to what you can find at Publix, on top of being more expensive, and its Boar's Head options are comparable to the selection at the Florida-based chain's deli counter. However, there are a few items whose prices beat those at the home of the "Pub Sub." Boar's Head Genoa salami is more than a dollar cheaper per pound at Sprouts than at its competitor, and while you're saving money on that, you can also get pastrami or roast beef, which cost the same as they do at Publix. The pig-faced brand's Havarti is also less expensive here, and you can actually save more than $3 on a pound of its Swiss cheese.
Despite its higher prices on deli items, Sprouts offers a more unique shopping experience than Publix. Its employees are generally knowledgeable and passionate about the goods they sell. Sprouts also offers many specialty cheeses you may not find at Publix, making it a great place for connoisseurs to assemble a cheese or charcuterie board. The Arizona-born retailer also has a robust selection of bulk dry goods, a feature absent from most Publix stores. So, while you may spend a little more on sandwich fixings here, you may be able to save money by purchasing the exact amount of spices, grains, and other pantry staples you need, avoiding waste before they become stale. And while Publix is famous for its subs, Sprouts has also gained popularity for its made-to-order sandwiches, which start at $5.