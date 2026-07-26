Publix Vs Sprouts: Which Grocery Chain Has The Cheaper Deli?

Publix is an American supermarket chain that got its start in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida. It's an iconic retail brand in the Sunshine State and is famous for its made-to-order subs, as well as its customer service and clean grocery stores. While it has expanded to other states, most of its stores are found in the Southeastern part of the country.

The first Sprouts store opened in Chandler, Arizona, in 2002 and is focused on providing natural foods to its customers, along with top-notch customer service. Unlike Publix, Sprouts' locations are more spread out across the U.S. and are present on both coasts, though most stores are in large urban areas.

Both chains have delis where you can get sliced-to-order sandwich fillings, like ham and cheese, along with prepared foods, like salads and sandwiches. We looked at similar deli items at Sprouts and Publix to see which retailer has the most affordable prices and found that, on average, customers save around 10% at Publix compared to its Arizona-born competitor. Since every supermarket chain differs in the prepared foods it offers, and even similar items have different ingredients, we focused on sliced-to-order deli meats and cheeses, comparing prices on the same Boar's Head brand items, along with similar offerings from each store's in-house brand. Not everything was cheaper at Publix, though, and each chain offers a different shopping experience and different items that may influence where you choose to shop.