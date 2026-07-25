Where Costco Sources Its Blueberries

While some head to Costco when they need to stock up for a party or event, plenty of people do their everyday grocery shopping at the warehouse chain, and they save plenty of money over the course of their annual membership while doing so. Parents of small children in particular can stock up on all different types of berries — it's a well-known joke that some toddlers live off of berries, and nothing else, for a time — including big family packs of fresh, juicy blueberries. If you were wondering where the major retailer sources its blueberries, the answer might surprise you; they come from a variety of countries, including the three in North America, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as parts of South America, like Chile, Peru, Argentina, or Uruguay.

In fact, if you live on the West Coast of the US of A, like Oregon, Arizona, and even Hawaii, some of the blueberries on your Costco shelves might be sourced from sunny California, where the harvesting season starts in April and typically runs through June. The blueberries are grown there by a company called GoodFarms, which also supplies Costco with craft and organic strawberries, and which operates an Equitable Food Initiative-certified farm in Watsonville, California (far from the Blueberry Capital of the World, a.k.a. Hammonton, New Jersey, but that's okay).