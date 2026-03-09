The 'Blueberry Capital Of The World' Is Located In A Small American Town

Blueberries are versatile fruits that star beautifully in sweet treats, like muffins and smoothies, but pivot easily for savory applications like vinaigrettes, meat dishes, and even to make unexpectedly delicious pizza toppings. It's hard to imagine life without those juicy berries abundantly available in grocery stores, but if it weren't for the historical events centering around one area of New Jersey, that's exactly where the world might be.

While Washington is the U.S. state that grows the most blueberries, one small New Jersey town claims the title "Blueberry Capital of the World." With a population of just over 15,000, as of 2026, Hammonton, New Jersey, is by no means big. But one aspect of the community is huge: its blueberry production. In 2023, New Jersey produced more than 50 million pounds of blueberries, and 80% of the output — that year and every year — came from farms in the Hammonton area. Hammonton is blessed with the ideal soil, weather, and geographic attributes to produce the exquisitely plump and juicy berries the area has become famous for.

One can scarcely drive through Hammonton without seeing references to the town's favorite berry. From the city's welcome signs to its Blueberry Crossing shopping center, blueberries are everywhere. The city holds an annual "Red, White & Blueberry Festival," marking its 40th year in 2026, which welcomes thousands of visitors who flock to the small town to enjoy festivities like blueberry pie eating contests, a blueberry pancake breakfast hosted by the local Kiwanis Club, and to savor blueberry-laden goodies like blueberry lemonade, blueberry donuts, blueberry cinnamon rolls, and blueberry cannoli.