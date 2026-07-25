Forget The Boring Hot Dog Bun – Use This Fan-Favorite Italian Bread Instead

There are a lot of interesting ways to eat a hot dog. You can toss one in a Krispy Kreme donut or use a tortilla for a frankfurter taco. Most often, though, they're served on a bun — but why not skip the trip to the grocery store entirely and cook your sausages directly into a delicious Italian bread? Much like you can turn focaccia into pizza with the right toppings, you can transform it into a premade, ready-to-eat hot dog in a "bun."

Just bake the links directly into focaccia for amazing texture and flavor that you just can't get with the usual packaged, soft, and tasteless stuff. It ensures the bread has a firm grip on your glizzy, while the thick, spongy crumb soaks up the moisture from any condiments you add on top, so it won't turn into a leaky, fall-apart mess. Plus, the soft-in-the-middle, crispy-on-top carb paired with the firm, snappy hot dog creates a satisfyingly chewy bite every time.

Once the focaccia is cooked, cut the links out of the pan, leaving about an inch of extra bread on all sides. You can also customize the dish to suit your own tastes and create an entirely new kind of meal.