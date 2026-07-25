Why Do Blenders Sometimes Smell Like They're Burning?

All in all, using a blender is an intuitive experience. Place your ingredients into the vessel, hit the button, and whir away. The contents will pulverize shortly. Whether you're making a silky smoothie for breakfast or adding veggies to your eggs, most foods blend with little resistance. Every once in a while, though, your blender might smell like it's burning — an unfortunately common issue with the appliance.

The appearance of an unpleasant odor understandably inspires stress; however, the smell doesn't necessarily indicate a serious problem. Instead, it often occurs due to motor overuse, caused by overexertion while blending solid foods. Ice, seeds, spices, and other rigid ingredients create excess resistance, thereby overheating the motor and creating the smell. If you're using your blender for liquids, say, crafting juice or even aerating wine, the issue is unlikely to occur.

When such a situation arises, it's crucial to stop running the blender and unplug it. Most often, a burning smell does not suggest that the appliance is broken, although continued overuse could lead to malfunctions. Let the machine rest for about 15 to 20 minutes, allowing the motor to cool down before trying again.