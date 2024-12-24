Should You Use A Blender To Aerate Wine?

The question of how to serve wine properly is one that haunts every would-be at-home sommelier. Whether you're trying to make the best of an inexpensive wine or bring out the complexity and depth of a pricier one, there are plenty of ways to really open up a bottle. One method that's slightly less common is using a blender. Food Republic asked Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds — home coffee expert, former sommelier, and founder of Decoding Wine — whether this trick really works.

"[While] a blender will definitely aerate the wine, it's really a question of what you're hoping to gain by doing this," Woodburn-Simmonds said. "If you've just opened a $20 bottle of red, and you feel like it needs to open up and breathe, then you can decant it, and this will immediately add air and help."

Be careful, though — there might be a cost. Picking the right bottle of wine is crucial, as different wines respond differently to aeration — some hardy red wines, for example, can even survive being left out overnight. But if a wine is particularly old, you could run the risk of ruining it completely. "[Y]ou could destroy the wine if it's at all delicate, and definitely if it has a decent amount of bottle age," he stated.

Ultimately, "it's not going to magically make bad wine good and it could make good wine bad... [T]he best-case scenario is it makes mediocre wine slightly better faster." So though it might be okay as an absolute last resort, aerating with a blender isn't really a good idea.