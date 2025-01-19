How To Seamlessly Add Veggies To Your Eggs – No Chopping Required

The marriage of eggs and veggies in an omelet or scramble can be a nutritious, protein-packed breakfast; a delicious yet light brunch; or even work as a tasty, filling dinner with a side of green salad and crusty slice of bread. But first, you have to make it, which means pulling out the cutting board and chopping vegetables. Salvation from that time-consuming task lies in a kitchen appliance you might only be using to make smoothies — a countertop blender.

Grab eggs from the fridge, where you can keep them upside down for longer lasting freshness, crack them into the blender, and toss in whole vegetables or big chunks. Make sure to wash the veggies and prepare any that can't go in as is, like peeling off an onion's skin, removing a pepper's stem and seeds, or slicing off the tough bottom from asparagus. Cut harder vegetables like carrots or potatoes into smaller pieces. Put in a splash of milk or cream if you usually use it, or try Alton Brown's scientific hack for the creamiest scramble by adding a spoon of mayo, and you're ready to go.

Start the blender on low for several seconds, then pulse, so you can keep checking to see if the vegetables are chopped to the right size and the eggs are frothy. Pay close attention because it happens fast, and you don't want rubbery, overbeaten eggs, or vegetables so finely chopped that they almost liquify. Pour the eggs and veggies into a pan, season, drop in some shredded cheese or herbs if you like, and cook to your preferred doneness.