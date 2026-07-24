14 Foods To Keep You Hydrated In A Heatwave

A heatwave isn't just an arbitrary term used to describe hot weather; it's defined by any period of time that lasts at least two days when the reading on the thermostat exceeds average temperatures for that geographic area. As such, a heatwave in Saudi Arabia might look different from one in Greenland. Wherever you are, though, these weather anomalies can be devastating to the environment and to your wellbeing, especially if you don't keep hydrated.

Drinking fluids, especially water, is extra important during a heatwave to prevent serious conditions, like heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend drinking up to 32 ounces of water every hour to prevent such issues. But you still need to eat when the weather gets too hot, and these 14 foods are packed with fluids. They include everything from common fruits and vegetables to some international specialties that have helped people around the world keep cool and hydrated during the hottest parts of the year.