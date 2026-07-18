What's The Best-Selling American Whiskey In 2026?

Few countries do whiskey better than the United States — we literally can't get enough of the stuff! American whiskey generates a staggering $5 billion in domestic revenue every year (per Distilled Spirits Council of the United States). That appetite for the homegrown stuff got us wondering: What's the best-selling American whiskey as of 2026? The obvious guesses are big-name brands like Jack Daniel's or Johnnie Walker, but according to Drinks International, it's Michter's that currently holds the No. 1 spot.

Michter's has held this title for three years running. While you'd logically expect the best-selling brand to be affordable, Michter's is considered a premium label, with standard bottles typically ranging from $55 to $150. It also produces luxury whiskeys, and its ultra-aged, limited-release Michter's Celebration Sour Mash can set buyers back upward of $6,000. But thanks to its strict production methods and popularity among bartenders, many believe its products are worth every penny.

What sets the brand apart are its unique methods, and the secret is in the barrel. Much of whiskey's color and flavor comes from the wood. Michter's, however, takes barrel-making a step further than most. Its oak barrels are air-dried outdoors for up to five years, mellowing the harsh, bitter compounds and setting up a smoother pour. Then comes the signature move: toasting the inside of each barrel before it's charred. This caramelizes the wood's natural sugars into a "red line" that the whiskey soaks into as it ages, extracting extra flavor and color that a charred-only barrel simply couldn't match. The result is a whiskey that expresses a complex blend of bold, smoky flavors alongside milder, sweeter notes.