The Italian Sauce That Gives Chicken Salad Instant Flair

Chicken is all the rage nowadays: It's a lean source of protein — which we're all trying to max out on, it seems — as well as being incredibly versatile owing to its rather neutral savory profile, and generally inoffensive in texture and taste. But its malleability can also be its curse, especially as chicken salad can easily turn into a lifeless, flavorless bowl of sadness. That's why seasoning is of the essence here — and that's why pesto can be a chicken salad's best friend. While chicken salads are most commonly associated with dressing like mayonnaise, pesto provides multiple flavor boosters all in one go.

While pesto is typically associated with pasta, chicken salad is one of the many other recipes that can be wedded deliciously to the sauce. Classic pesto is made with a combination of basil, pine nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic, and olive oil, making it a herbaceous, aromatic delight. You get brightness, sweetness, umami depth, and a well-rounded creamy nuttiness that gives it so much more color and variety than a plain old dollop of mayo. And pesto has plenty of your macronutrients, all in one combo. You'll get vitamin K from the basil, healthy fats from the nuts and EVO, and a decent dose of protein from the Parmigiano Reggiano to further complement the chicken. The key to making it the perfect addition to a chicken salad is to measure it properly — too much will overpower your palate, while too little will be lost in the mix.