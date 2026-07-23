7 Grocery Stores With The Best Free Samples, According To Customers

There is something a bit thrilling about rounding a corner in a grocery store aisle and spotting a tiny paper cup waiting for you. Maybe it holds a bite of pizza, a spoonful of dip, a cube of cheese, or a new snack you would never have risked buying at full price. Whatever is being served, free samples are the best way to make a boring weekly grocery run more exciting. For some shoppers, free samples are the whole reason to visit one store or another.

Not all grocery store sample experiences are created equal, though. Some stores stick to the classic counters with bite-sized portions for you to take, while others let you pick any item you want off the shelves to try. Some create full recipes in front of your very eyes that you can then sample and recreate at home. The following grocery stores are the ones that were reported to have the best free samples in town, so you can make the most out of your next trip and maybe score a free snack or two.