7 Grocery Stores With The Best Free Samples, According To Customers
There is something a bit thrilling about rounding a corner in a grocery store aisle and spotting a tiny paper cup waiting for you. Maybe it holds a bite of pizza, a spoonful of dip, a cube of cheese, or a new snack you would never have risked buying at full price. Whatever is being served, free samples are the best way to make a boring weekly grocery run more exciting. For some shoppers, free samples are the whole reason to visit one store or another.
Not all grocery store sample experiences are created equal, though. Some stores stick to the classic counters with bite-sized portions for you to take, while others let you pick any item you want off the shelves to try. Some create full recipes in front of your very eyes that you can then sample and recreate at home. The following grocery stores are the ones that were reported to have the best free samples in town, so you can make the most out of your next trip and maybe score a free snack or two.
1. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's does sampling a bit differently than most grocery stores, but customers have come to love it. While the chain has brought back traditional free sample stations after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the store's little-known secrets is its "try before you buy" policy. If you've ever been intrigued by a particular snack, you can simply ask a crew member , and they'll likely open the package right in front of you and let you have a taste. In most stores, employees are happy to indulge you and make sure you love a product before you commit to buying the entire package.
There are limits on this policy, of course; you cannot sample items from the frozen or prepared foods sections unless they're put out on a sampling table. Apart from this, though, you can ask to sample anything your heart desires. The commitment to customer satisfaction is one reason TJ's receives so much praise for its sampling system online; customers feel like they only have to buy things they truly enjoy and don't have to risk bringing something home, hating it, and then tossing the whole container. It also gives customers a chance to try the many seasonal items that cycle in and out of the store every year.
2. Publix
Famous for its Southern fried chicken, Publix is a generational grocery store: The first one opened in 1930, and many families across the U.S. have been going there since they were children. Because of this, there's a certain nostalgic quality the store carries, and it translates to the free samples as well. Customers remember getting a free slice of meat or cheese at the deli while they waited for their orders, or getting a free coffee to keep their energy up with a fussy toddler who was along for the grocery trip. Now, samples have expanded beyond the counters, and, depending on the location, Publix hosts tasting events featuring fresh produce, pastries, and seasonal products. These demonstrations give shoppers a chance to try things that aren't on normally on their weekly shopping lists.
Customers are fans of these tasting events because they're often tailored to the season. One recent summer event let customers sample burgers, blueberry lemonade, and pistachio muffins. Publix still offers hot counter samples for curious customers, but it has truly expanded the classic free sample policy, creating a place where customers can try seasonal items that could become favorite weekly buys.
3. Costco
When people think of grocery store free samples, Costco is almost always the first store that comes to mind. The retailer has turned sampling into an attraction in its own right, with such an expansive selection that customers confess they shop hungry because they know there will be plenty of snacks to fill them up. On any given day, customers may encounter small cups filled with desserts, frozen pizza, cheese, and beverages to try. You could piece together an entire meal from the selections most weekends if you really wanted to. Even after the company temporarily reduced its sampling program during the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco quickly reestablished itself as the gold standard for in-store food demonstrations once restrictions lessened.
Costco has made some changes to its sampling policies through the years, such as the new rule that requires children to be accompanied by an adult to receive a free sample. Even with these changes, though, Costco's variety of samples is effective in influencing its shoppers in what to buy.
Costco has set the bar in customers' minds largely because of the range of samples it offers. You won't always find the same sad cheese-and-cracker options; instead, you'll find everything from Lindt chocolate to spinach ravioli. Experienced shoppers know the right days and times to visit Costco to maximize the sampling possibilities, such as late afternoons on weekends.
4. H-E-B
Everything is bigger in Texas, and H-E-B grocery stores are no exception. It is beloved for its product selection, H-E-B's regional customization, and, of course, its free samples. This regional chain features free sample stations in-store, but it's better known for holding cooking demonstrations for customers to enjoy. Cooks are brought in to prepare seasonal dishes using ingredients that customers can purchase in the H-E-B aisles, encouraging them to try new things and branch out to different recipes.
If you can't make it to the in-person demonstrations, H-E-B posts videos of the chefs performing step-by-step recipes that customers can find online at any time. The chain does offer samples fairly regularly, but some folks like to time their shopping trips for the weekend, when these cooking demonstrations normally take place. Shoppers like that they can sample from all of H-E-B's departments, including the meat counter, fish department, and bakery.
5. Whole Foods
Whole Foods may not have as many traditional sampling stations as warehouse grocers, but loyal shoppers know that this chain offers one of the most lenient tasting policies in the grocery business. This policy is akin to Trader Joe's in that you can ask an employee about a product you're interested in, and they'll let you try it in-store. If you'd like to try produce, cheese, or a fun treat, Whole Foods encourages you to try before you buy.
Whole Foods emphasizes, well, whole foods, banning over 300 preservatives from its aisles and touting its very own branded Whole Foods diet (one of the things you might not know about it). Because of the stricter allowances for items, there might be some new things you're curious about but have never tried. Part of this store's mission is to encourage customers to branch out and try products that may be slightly different from what they're used to, so the sampling policy aligns with this idea. Customers enjoy that this environment means there's less pressure to purchase, and that they can feel comfortable not wasting money on something they're unsure they'll like.
6. H Mart
Unlike many large supermarkets that mostly stock U.S. and Canada's largest grocery brands, H Mart specializes in Asian groceries, produce, and ready-to-eat meals. Depending on your region, H Mart offers occasional sampling sessions on weekend afternoons where you can try the broad selection of prepared meats, snacks, and beverages. H Mart features a wide expanse of items to try, including kimchi, noodles, dumplings, assorted fruits and vegetables, and delectable Asian-style snacks from H Mart. There's so much to try out that you're sure to find something, whether you're new to the Pan-Asian grocery scene or not.
H Mart commonly features products from its demonstrations in its weekly advertisements, so shoppers can easily find them afterward. The store's sampling and demonstration atmosphere helps new shoppers feel less intimidated by products they may not have seen before. Being able to try things and see someone apply food in a recipe gives customers a better idea of what might suit them best. What sets H Mart's free samples apart from others is that the store offers not only grocery samples, but also beauty products. Customers report that they've been offered free samples of skincare, sunscreen, and a wide range of Korean cosmetics.
7. Sam's Club
While Costco may be the warehouse king of free samples, Sam's Club is close behind. Like other large retailers, Sam's Club sets up regular free-sampling stations, but it also has something unique: the Freeosk. Simply scan your membership card at the Freeosk, and it will deposit a selection of that week's free samples into your hands. You can even check the Sam's Club website to see what's being offered in advance. Freeosk is a fun, unique way to deliver free samples to customers and help them try new products, and it's one of some customers' favorite parts of the shopping experience.
Sam's Club also previously offered demonstrations called Tastes and Tips. As with other grocery demonstrations, Sam's Club chefs would cook easy-to-make recipes for small groups of customers. However, like every other grocery chain, Sam's Club had to adapt after the pandemic. The store now has Digital Demos, which are digitized stations where you can shop products and scan a QR code to watch a video of a chef making a recipe. This digital-for-in-person swap helped Sam's Club keep demos running, even as the environment became more limited. Sam's Club still offers traditional sampling stations featuring meat, cheese, and even alcohol, but the additional upgrades keep customers engaged and coming back for more recipes and tips.
Methodology
The grocery stores included in this article were selected based on customer experiences shared across Reddit, retailer resources, news coverage, and other grocery-focused forums. I looked at not only the variety of samples offered, but also at other free promotions such as cooking demonstrations.
While some chains are known for traditional demonstration stations, others earned a place here due to customer-friendly policies that allow shoppers to sample products upon request.