19 Can't-Miss H Mart Snacks Under $5

We're always up for fresh ideas when it comes to snacking, and H Mart offers up a whole slew of unique snacks that, unless you're already a shopper there, you may have never encountered — not in the States, anyway. The company is the largest Asian grocery store chain in America, and it offers a robust array of Asian foods, including more snacks than you can shake a proverbial stick at (it would most likely be a Pocky stick, incidentally). You're likely to find some untried flavors among the chain's bevy of munching options (octopus-flavored chips, anyone?).

Hundreds of the snacks offered up by H Mart are also priced under $5, which is music to the ears — and manna to the taste buds — for anyone watching their budget (and who isn't these days?). In addition to being a haven for curing your munchies, the market also serves up a host of non-grocery products and upscale goods, too, and H Mart is one of the best grocery stores for buying seafood. But, today, we're all about snacks that don't break the bank. So, settle in, get ready to salivate, and have a look at some H Mart's snacking must-tries. Your new favorite nosh just might be on the list. Note that prices and availability may vary.