19 Can't-Miss H Mart Snacks Under $5
We're always up for fresh ideas when it comes to snacking, and H Mart offers up a whole slew of unique snacks that, unless you're already a shopper there, you may have never encountered — not in the States, anyway. The company is the largest Asian grocery store chain in America, and it offers a robust array of Asian foods, including more snacks than you can shake a proverbial stick at (it would most likely be a Pocky stick, incidentally). You're likely to find some untried flavors among the chain's bevy of munching options (octopus-flavored chips, anyone?).
Hundreds of the snacks offered up by H Mart are also priced under $5, which is music to the ears — and manna to the taste buds — for anyone watching their budget (and who isn't these days?). In addition to being a haven for curing your munchies, the market also serves up a host of non-grocery products and upscale goods, too, and H Mart is one of the best grocery stores for buying seafood. But, today, we're all about snacks that don't break the bank. So, settle in, get ready to salivate, and have a look at some H Mart's snacking must-tries. Your new favorite nosh just might be on the list. Note that prices and availability may vary.
A unique, nutty-sweet crunch is served up in Lotus Root Chips
Depending on where you live, you may have at least seen a lotus blossom, whether in person or onscreen, but you may not have actually eaten lotus; that's quickly changed with these crispy Lotus Root Chips from the Tigaktegak brand. Sliced from the stem of a lotus plant, these picturesque snacks have holes that form naturally beautiful patterns, and they have a nutty and sweet flavor that's difficult to stop eating once you start. The Tigaktegak Lotus Root Chips are available from H Mart for $4.99.
Ocean flavors to crunch into
Marine Boy Koraebab is a popular seaweed-flavored baked Korean snack that features fun ocean shapes to crunch into. Its flavoring is oceanic all the way, featuring ingredients like seaweed powder, squid extract powder, and oyster shell powder. Marine Boy Koraebab is available from H Mart for $0.99.
A more familiar snack gets a nutty upgrade
Pocky is perhaps one of the more recognizable snack brands on our list, as it's widely available in popular stores like Walmart. The crunchy biscuit sticks are traditionally covered in chocolate, but now come with a range of other creamy coatings, too, and this Pocky Chocolate Almond Crush flavor adds the crunchy element of almond bits embedded into the coating for a diverse mouth experience that is sweet, salty, chocolatey, crispy, and crunchy all in one. Pocky Chocolate Almond Crush is available from H Mart for $2.49.
Soft, sweet Korean snack cake gives the Twinkie a run for its filling
Hostess Twinkies are among various foods that don't taste as good as they used to, so if you're among the many who have been missing that classic flavor since it was altered by manufacturing changes, a Korean brand's snack cake might be Asia's answer. This 12-pack of Custard snacks from the Orion brand features moist, soft sponge cakes wrapped around a sweet, creamy custard nucleus, delivering a light bite with a mellow vanilla flavor that has been likened to a sophisticated Twinkie by consumers. The Orion Custard 12-pack is available from H Mart for $4.49.
U.S. holiday treat is a year-round go-to in Asia
In the U.S., eating chestnuts is more of a holiday-time thing (the opening line of the classic tune "The Christmas Song" literally begins with "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire"), but in Asia — the world's largest producer and consumer of chestnuts — they're a common go-to snack and recipe ingredient. You can try them out for yourself in their classic, traditional form with a package of Organic Peeled Roasted Chestnuts from the Organic Farm brand, which serves up naturally sweet chestnuts that are vegan-friendly with no added sweeteners. The Organic Farm Organic Peeled Roasted Chestnuts are available from H Mart for $2.49.
A salty-sweet, well-balanced, purple Pringles lookalike
Pringles once debuted a sweet holiday chip flavor that didn't go over well with fans, but perhaps they should have consulted with the Korean company No Brand on how to properly execute a savory-sweet snack chip. These Purple Sweet Potato Chips from No Brand look like Pringles (if Pringles were purple) and are similarly packaged in a tall, slender can, but they serve up a nicely balanced snacking experience that has the right amount of sweet and salty, without the aftertaste some consumers associate with Pringles chips. No Brand Purple Sweet Potato Chips are available from H Mart for $3.99.
Mochi-filled treat takes chocolate chip cookies to the next level
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic snack-time treat, but these Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies from the Chung Woo brand take the concept beyond the average, elevating it to legendary chewiness. Soft chocolate cookies with chocolate chips are stuffed with a mochi center, which is a glutinous rice dough considered a Japanese delicacy and known for its over-the-top chew factor. The Chung Woo Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies are available from H Mart for $4.99.
Fast-food imitator delivers bold flavor and a satisfying crunch
If dinnertime isn't coming quite fast enough, these Fried Chicken Flavor Snacks from the Nongshim brand look and taste like fried chicken drumsticks, helping tide you over until it's time to eat the real thing. These crispy, bite-sized pieces offer up a bold taste and a hearty crunch for a savory, satisfying snack time that definitely won't leave you hungry. The Nongshim Fried Chicken Flavor Snacks are available from H Mart for $2.99.
Chinese treat serves up unique combination of tastes and textures
Enjoy a unique blend of flavors and textures with the Sunity brand's Chinese Herbal Jelly Purple Rice & Milk, a fun twist on a traditional Asian pudding. Smooth herbal jelly combines with coconut milk and chewy purple rice for a sweet and creamy treat that's a refreshing alternative when you're feeling peckish. The two-pack of Chinese Herbal Jelly Purple Rice & Milk is available from H Mart for $3.99.
An Asian take on Dubai chocolate
The Dubai chocolate trend seems to be everywhere, including among the Asian cuisine offerings at H Mart. This Kadayif & Pistachio Chocolate from the Dubai Style brand offers up a colorful, Kadayif-filled chocolate bar that's right on trend to soothe your sweet tooth. The Dubai Style Kadayif & Pistachio Chocolate is available from H Mart for $4.99.
Sweet, spicy, and chewy in one mouthful
These Prince of Peace Original Ginger Chews are another between-meal nosh that may be more familiar, as they are the top-selling ginger chews in the United States. They feature real ginger grown in Indonesian volcanic soil, giving your palate a nice kick of sweet and spicy heat. The Prince of Peace Original Ginger Chews are available from H Mart for $1.99.
Korean donut is light and sweet
This Cream Donut from the Seoul Milk brand makes the perfect sweet snack to pair with your favorite beverage. A light, soft dough surrounds a sweet cream center, delivering a delicious blend of airiness and sweetness to satisfy your snack cravings. The Seoul Milk Cream Donut is available from H Mart for $2.99.
A rich, cheesy popcorn treat
For a savory popcorn upgrade, this Gorgonzola Cheese Soft Corn from No Brand is the perfect snack for movie time, game time, or any time. It serves up a balanced bite that blends the richness and earthiness of gorgonzola cheese with the lightness of popcorn, satisfying your munchies in a delicious, gourmet-esque way. The No Brand Gorgonzola Cheese Soft Corn is available from H Mart for $4.99.
A familiar bread topping joins forces with a classic salty snack
You might be familiar with honey butter as a bread topping, but honey butter-flavored chips are a popular Korean snack, noted for their unique, aromatic qualities. These Honey Butter Chips from the Haitai brand apply that same savory-sweet flavor profile to serve up a blend of saltiness and sweetness that pairs perfectly with the light crunch of thin-cut potato chips. The Haitai Honey Butter Chips are available from H Mart for $4.49.
Turn snack time into playtime with this fun cookie decorating kit
We highly encourage playing with your food at snack time, and these Choco DIY Animals from the Haitai brand make it fun and easy, supplying tubes of chocolate for decorating the included cute, animal-shaped cookies. These treats make a fun, interactive snack-time activity to enjoy with kids — or just on your own, if you want to connect with your inner child in a tasty, whimsical way. The Haitai Choco DIY Animals are available from H Mart for $3.49.
A refreshing, melon-forward snack
A lightly sweet snacking experience is served up in these Melon Flavored Cream Crackers from the Ktown brand, which deliver a honeydew flavor that is very melon-forward. A honeydew melon cream is sandwiched between two sweet crackers for a pleasant nosh that is light, fruity, and refreshing. The Ktown Melon Flavored Cream Crackers are available from H Mart for $3.99.
Popular Chinese treat comes ready to eat
A popular Chinese dessert comes ready to eat in this Mango Jelly Pudding from the eBen brand, which offers three snack-sized puddings for your eating pleasure. Enjoy a culinary escape as you dig into the light, refreshing, tropical treats and sweetly chase away your hunger. The eBen Mango Jelly Pudding is available from H Mart for $2.99.
Historic food staple is also an Asian snack
You may have heard of hardtack in a historical context as a food staple commonly consumed by Civil War soldiers, sailors, and others needing an easy-to-transport foodstuff with a long shelf life — but, it turns out, it's also a modern-day snack food enjoyed in Asian culture. This Fermented Hardtack from the Chung Woo company is made using traditional fermentation practices, creating a chewy, earthy, and tangy snack that can be enjoyed on its own or spread with your favorite toppings. The Chung Woo Fermented Hardtack is available from H Mart for $4.49.
Sweet, tangy, handheld treats for your feasting pleasure
A South Korean treat is ready to be unwrapped and enjoyed in these French Pie Green Apple pastries from the Haitai brand. Featuring puff pastry layers covered with a tangy, sweet green apple glaze, these flaky, fruity handheld snacks are individually wrapped for quick and convenient munching on the go. The Haitai French Pie Green Apple snacking pastries are available from H Mart for $4.29.