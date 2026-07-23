Do You Need A Cover For Your Weber Gas Grill?
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A grill is a fantastic addition to any outdoor space, helping you feed a crowd at weekend cookouts or whip up juicy all-beef burgers when it's too hot to cook indoors. A Weber gas grill, in particular, is a fantastic option, with the compact Spirit line proving time and again to be a reliable budget model, while the Genesis line is a pricier but certainly more elite series that boasts super-even heating (and with the super-high-end Summit line, you could juggle the proper food cooking order with no sweat). When it comes to unique grill accessories to use with your Weber, by all means, set yourself up with skewers, tongs, and platters aplenty. But do you need a cover for your gas grill? You absolutely should get one.
Even the cheapest Weber models represent an investment of at least a few hundred dollars, so unless you have money to waste, a grill cover is the first line of defense against the elements, especially if your cooking machine sits outside, uncovered by a roof. And it's not just the obvious environmental hazards, like inclement weather; grill covers also protect against dust, pollen, and even the sun's harsh UV rays, all of which can contribute to seasonal wear and tear, diminishing your investment's lifespan. Basically, if you care about preserving your Weber grill for as long as possible, you'll want to keep it covered when not in use.
Tips for covering your Weber gas grill
If it's your first time using a grill cover for your Weber model, good on you for taking the steps to preserve this expensive appliance. However, there are a few things you should be aware of before you go draping the fabric over your grill. First of all, find a cover that actually fits. That means don't use one that's meant for an extra-large Summit on a smaller Spirit (nor should you try to make a smaller one fit a larger grill). If you're not going to purchase one made by Weber, you should at least measure your grill so you can buy an option that's as close to its dimensions as possible.
Also, never put the cover on a hot grill, and, in fact, you shouldn't put it on a warm one, either. Otherwise, the cover might end up melting, which is a huge pain that you do not want to deal with. Instead, wait until your grill has cooled completely before putting the cover on. If you have trouble remembering, set a timer on your phone for about 45 minutes.
Finally, if you know the wind is going to be picking up, and you don't want your neighbor down the street finding the cover on their lawn, make sure to use the fastening straps. Most quality covers come with them, but if your cover doesn't have them, you can buy a buckle strap, like this one from DorceDwell, to anchor it in place.