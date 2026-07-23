Do You Need A Cover For Your Weber Gas Grill?

If it's your first time using a grill cover for your Weber model, good on you for taking the steps to preserve this expensive appliance. However, there are a few things you should be aware of before you go draping the fabric over your grill. First of all, find a cover that actually fits. That means don't use one that's meant for an extra-large Summit on a smaller Spirit (nor should you try to make a smaller one fit a larger grill). If you're not going to purchase one made by Weber, you should at least measure your grill so you can buy an option that's as close to its dimensions as possible.

Also, never put the cover on a hot grill, and, in fact, you shouldn't put it on a warm one, either. Otherwise, the cover might end up melting, which is a huge pain that you do not want to deal with. Instead, wait until your grill has cooled completely before putting the cover on. If you have trouble remembering, set a timer on your phone for about 45 minutes.

Finally, if you know the wind is going to be picking up, and you don't want your neighbor down the street finding the cover on their lawn, make sure to use the fastening straps. Most quality covers come with them, but if your cover doesn't have them, you can buy a buckle strap, like this one from DorceDwell, to anchor it in place.