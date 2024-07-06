The Order You Should Cook Your Food In At Your Next BBQ

Planning your perfect backyard barbecue takes practice, patience, and — most importantly — planning. If you want all of your barbecued bites hot off the grill and on the table at the same time, there are some elements to take into consideration. Grill times in general will vary depending on a multitude of factors, including the type and model of the grill, how many items are on the grill grate at once, and even the weather and time of year. However, there are important factors that lie more in your control.

The food items that will take the longest to cook, such as thick pieces of meat or those with a bone, should be put on the grill first. Not only does this allow ample time for them to cook through, but the grill will be at its hottest when first fired up. Thickness and desired degree of doneness must be taken into account when planning the order of cuts and types of meat. A medium-rare grilled skirt steak will take a handful of minutes per side, while a bone-in chicken thigh will probably take about 40 minutes. A roast or ribs could take up to an hour or longer, depending on its size and type. Remember to take resting time into account for meat as well.

The general gist to follow is to assess the thickness of meats, and order them accordingly. The other foods you grill are a bit more straightforward.