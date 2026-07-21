How To Make Sure Your Wings At Buffalo Wild Wings Are Extra Saucy

From a modest sports bar and restaurant founded in 1982 in Columbus, Ohio, to a ubiquitous behemoth now boasting more than 1,300 locations across the country, Buffalo Wild Wings has become a mainstay on the American casual dining scene. It's part sports bar, part family-friendly restaurant, with an always lively atmosphere. One of the secrets behind why its wings taste so good is that they're cooked in beef tallow. But when you want to amp up the flavor even more, from a regular toss in the sauce to completely smothered, you should order them "extra wet."

This hack may have originated with Atlanta-style lemon pepper wings, which are traditionally served with a simple dry rub, whereas Buffalo-style wings have always relied on a liquid coating. But ordering them "extra wet" at Buffalo Wild Wings takes things to a whole new level. It ensures that right out of the fryer, your wings are tossed in a significantly heavier helping of sauce to arrive completely drenched — with an extra splash often poured over the top for good measure.

This tip is a favorite among Buffalo Wild Wings regulars, and some say it works better with thicker sauces that more fully coat the wings. You can, however, order extra wet with any of its distinct flavors. While it can affect the chicken's texture, if you're looking for a true blast of flavor, this might just be the way to go.