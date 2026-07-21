How To Make Sure Your Wings At Buffalo Wild Wings Are Extra Saucy
From a modest sports bar and restaurant founded in 1982 in Columbus, Ohio, to a ubiquitous behemoth now boasting more than 1,300 locations across the country, Buffalo Wild Wings has become a mainstay on the American casual dining scene. It's part sports bar, part family-friendly restaurant, with an always lively atmosphere. One of the secrets behind why its wings taste so good is that they're cooked in beef tallow. But when you want to amp up the flavor even more, from a regular toss in the sauce to completely smothered, you should order them "extra wet."
This hack may have originated with Atlanta-style lemon pepper wings, which are traditionally served with a simple dry rub, whereas Buffalo-style wings have always relied on a liquid coating. But ordering them "extra wet" at Buffalo Wild Wings takes things to a whole new level. It ensures that right out of the fryer, your wings are tossed in a significantly heavier helping of sauce to arrive completely drenched — with an extra splash often poured over the top for good measure.
This tip is a favorite among Buffalo Wild Wings regulars, and some say it works better with thicker sauces that more fully coat the wings. You can, however, order extra wet with any of its distinct flavors. While it can affect the chicken's texture, if you're looking for a true blast of flavor, this might just be the way to go.
Master the art of custom wing sauce blending
It may be free to request your wings extra wet, but if you want to retain more crispy crunch, you can always order them regular and get extra sauce on the side. For more in-depth hacks, however, it's all about experimentation with blended flavors.
One of the most popular is Vampire Slayer, which was originally on the Buffalo Wild Wings official "secret sauce menu." These days, though, you can recreate it by combining Spicy Garlic and Parmesan Garlic sauce to either dip your wings into or pour over the top. Other ideas include a side of Lemon Pepper Dry Rub to sprinkle over Parmesan Garlic or Buffalo sauce for an extra hit of salty, peppery, citrusy zing. With over 20 sauces and rubs, you can come up with some pretty cool concoctions. We suggest mixing the Bleu Cheese with the Spicy Garlic to dip your fries and crispy onion rings.
And for extra saucy savings, Buffalo Wild Wings offers great BOGO deals on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and new promotions regularly appear on its website. Plus, when you sign up for the app, you can get an order of six wings free during your birthday month. Although there is no longer an option for extra wet on the GO app, you can always place your order and call the location to request that additional douse of sauce.