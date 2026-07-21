Culver's Franchise Owners Have To Follow This Strict Rule

Regional fast food restaurants don't take up the same space in America's physical or cultural landscape as major players like McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, or Taco Bell. At the same time, they can be very successful. Culver's is known throughout the Midwest for its unique ButterBurgers and made-fresh-daily frozen custard, and it has cultivated a reputation for quality and freshness since its founding in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. It has expanded into other regions since the first franchise opened in 1990, growing to more than 1,000 locations across 26 states. Since Culver's operates under a franchise model rather than as a traditional chain, people purchase their locations as owner-operators. However, there are still rules they must follow, including being involved full time at their restaurants.

Culver's views franchisees actively running their locations on-site, rather than serving as absentee owners, as vital. "That is the absolute secret to our success. The requirement is that every restaurant has a present and engaged owner-operator and there is absolutely no compromise on that," CEO Julie Fussner said on the Restaurant Business podcast "A Deeper Dive." To help maintain that focus, franchisees are allowed to own no more than four locations.

Among the other requirements owner-operators face are the fees they must pay. There's an initial franchise fee of $65,000 for a 15-year agreement, along with an ongoing 4% royalty on gross sales (per Culver's). They must also pay 2.5% toward company-wide advertising and spend at least 1% of annual sales on local advertising and promotion. The initial agreement can be renewed for another 10 years for $40,000.