Grilling Vs Poaching Salmon: Which Cooking Method Is Easier?

Most home kitchens don't have an exhaust system that is powerful enough to suck up all the smoke that a grill produces, so you generally need an outdoor area where you can set up your equipment. If you live in a single-family home with a yard, you can probably grill, although some neighborhoods may place certain restrictions. If you live in an apartment — even one with an outdoor patio — building management may prohibit it altogether. Community grills do exist in public parks, beaches, and building common areas, but they can often be poorly maintained and ruin delicate proteins, like salmon.

The equipment is also finicky to work with. Charcoal grills can be inexpensive, but getting a fire started on one can take a long time, and weather conditions can seriously impact it. It's also very difficult to control the temperature and prevent overcooking, and it requires near constant attention. Gas grills can be exponentially more expensive, but they are quicker and easier to use while also giving you more temperature control.

If you already have the necessary setup and equipment, though, grilling can be a breeze if you are experienced in this technique. Cooking over an open flame — even one that you can adjust with a dial — is still not as precise as cooking on a stove; each grill is different, and only consistent use will help you determine how well and how fast your grill cooks food. Despite all of this, the high heat involved in this cooking method does yield crisp skin and flavorful browning, and this technique also lets you add bold seasonings to your salmon. And there are certain ways you can prepare your fish, like rolling it, that can help achieve more even cooking without breaking apart or flaking into pieces.