Poach Fish In Milk For A More Flavorful Catch-Of-The-Day

Fish is notoriously easy to overcook, and sometimes it seems that no matter what method you use, the result is a tough and rubbery fillet. But, poaching fish in milk can be a gentler approach that uses lower heat while imparting moisture — and tons of flavor.

Poaching fish is gently simmering it in a liquid for a longer period of time than you'd use for a higher heat cooking method, like pan-searing or grilling. Rather, it uses low, moist heat to ensure the meat doesn't dry out as the warmed liquid gradually cooks it through. Wine, broth, and water are common options for poaching fish if the goal is to avoid added fats. However, milk makes for an exceptionally flavorful base, and its fat content actually helps the fish soak up its creamy flavor as well as any spices or herbs you've added to the liquid, like fresh garlic. Poaching just about anything in a fat will yield juicy and tasty meat — think butter-poached lobster.

When it comes to fish, milk works better with heartier, firmer types such as cod, tuna, and salmon. Any fillet or steak that will hold its shape is well-suited. Denser swordfish, halibut, tilapia, and haddock are also perfect for poaching in milk. Daintier-fleshed fish, like a branzino or flounder, won't hold up as well and may result in a mushy mouthful. When you choose the appropriate type of fish and grab that gallon of milk, a flaky and flavorful forkful is yours for the making.