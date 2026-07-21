5 Best Canned Soups To Add To Scrambled Eggs For Next-Level Flavor
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Whether you're a home cook who's still getting a handle on the basics or have already cut your teeth working in professional restaurant kitchens, scrambled eggs are always a classic. You can enjoy them on their own with a simple dash of salt and pepper, fold them into a breakfast sandwich, or spend your morning experimenting with add-ins and toppings to transform them into something truly memorable. But what if you could achieve a complex, deeply layered dish with a single, humble pantry staple?
The idea actually harkens back to the 1960s, when the Campbell Soup Company began advertising "Campbelled eggs," a series of recipes that showed how you could boost scrambled eggs' flavor with canned soup. While Campbell's understandably promoted its own products, the concept works with pretty much any brand or variety that contains enough fat or concentrated moisture to help emulsify, hydrate, and enrich the eggs' texture. It's a low-effort, high-reward technique — the soup does all the heavy lifting when it comes to seasoning.
Our suggestion? Start small. Most condensed and creamy soups are designed to pack as much umami richness into each spoonful as possible, which is great news for your breakfast, but too heavy a hand can quickly overpower the dish. One tablespoon of soup per egg is a good starting point, and you can always add more if needed.
Cream of mushroom soup is the ultimate egg enhancer
Cream of mushroom soup is essentially the platonic ideal for this hack. It's chock-full of umami, creamy and thick in texture, and yields a luxuriously velvety, smooth scramble when mixed with eggs. Plus, if you're a breakfast maximalist — because more is more! — there's no need to be shy with toppings.
In the mood to load up on the dairy? Cheeses like Gruyère or Swiss melt beautifully and complement the soup's earthy, savory notes. If you want to freshen up the dish, reach for herbs like thyme or chives, which cut through the rich depth with a bright, aromatic pop.
Any brand of cream of mushroom soup will do (though we recommend Zoup! Portabella Mushroom Bisque if you can get your hands on it). Just make sure not to dilute it with water or milk first, as you want that concentrated thickness to blend straight into the eggs.
Go dairy-free and ultra-creamy with Thai coconut soup
Reach for a can of Thai coconut soup if you're craving a luxuriously creamy (and dairy-free) scramble. The coconut milk is extra sumptuous, and the various aromatics — think lemongrass, ginger, and lime — provide just enough vibrancy to balance that richness.
You can find some condensed Thai coconut curry sauces in stores or on Amazon. Because the flavor is already concentrated, there's truly no prep involved in this morning upgrade. Simply pop open the can, whisk a spoonful into your eggs, and get scrambling.
If you opt for a brand that isn't concentrated, such as Amy's Vegan Thai Coconut Soup (which comes with chunks of sweet potatoes and shiitake mushrooms), we suggest pouring the soup through a mesh strainer first — but don't throw away those veggies! They'd make a fantastic topping, or, if you really want to go the extra mile, you can saute them in a bit of oil or butter first. Yes, please.
Condensed tomato soup provides tangy, concentrated flavor
Tomatoes and eggs are a match made in culinary heaven — just take a look at shakshuka or eggs in purgatory. A spoonful or two of condensed tomato soup provides tang, a hint of sweetness, and deep savory flavor, and its rich, concentrated texture can easily withstand the heat of the skillet without watering down your scramble.
While pretty dang fantastic on its own, this savory upgrade is essentially a canvas for creativity. Lean into childhood nostalgia and throw a handful of sharp cheddar into the mix — et voilà. You now have a breakfast with all the melty goodness of a grilled cheese. Alternatively, lean into the shakshuka inspiration and crumble some salty feta into the mix, or sprinkle in paprika or smoky cumin.
Freshen it all up with a scatter of basil leaves or a pinch of dried oregano. For crunch, you could even top it with a handful of crushed croutons or a sprinkle of crispy bacon bits.
Try a creamy poblano soup for a smoky twist
Calling all fans of Southwestern cuisine and Mexican flavors — this one's for you. Adding cream of poblano soup to your scrambled eggs infuses them with a slightly smoky, earthy heat, and they pair beautifully with any number of fresh, creamy toppings. Try a sprinkle of Cotija, diced avocado, or a handful of cilantro for a street taco-style flavor, or a drizzle of Mexican crema and a spoonful of salsa verde for more of a zesty, comforting chilaquiles vibe.
While some regional retailers like H-E-B sell condensed versions of the soup — which you can also get on Amazon — other brands sell varieties that include rich, creamy additions like queso or good ol' American cheese. No matter which can you pick up, we suggest pairing this scramble with warm tortillas or crispy tortilla chips to scoop up all that savory, velvety deliciousness.
Canned corn chowder yields a comforting, sweet scramble
There's just something about the combination of sweet corn and fluffy eggs that gets our mouths watering every time. Not only will a spoonful or two of canned corn chowder elevate your scramble, adding a touch of cozy, slightly sweet richness, but those tender kernels also provide little pops of flavor and texture with zero extra prep, so there's no need to strain the soup before adding it to the eggs. In fact, if you wanted to invert the recipe, this works just as well: Simply heat the entire can of soup, then whisk in the eggs for a sort of egg-drop corn chowder situation.
Lean into the scramble's summery profile with toppings like chopped chives, scallions, or shredded cheddar. For a heartier meal, pair your dish with buttered sourdough, classic home fries, or smoky bacon (though spicy chorizo would also be right at home). Delish.