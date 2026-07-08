Scrambled eggs are one of the easiest and tastiest dishes to make — and more often than not by accident too, such as when trying your hand at fiddler recipes like carbonara or Hollandaise sauce. But while all that's needed is an egg and a skillet, it's one of those dishes that can easily be elevated from bog standard to elite with a few add-ons: the classics being butter, olive oil, milk, and cream, with various chef-anointed versions like Nigella Lawson's Mexican-inspired recipe. Out of all of these, canned soup is not quite what you might expect — but it can be just what your morning eggs needed.

The pantry staple is an old-time classic addition to scrambled eggs that makes for a surprisingly flavorful dish. Condensed canned soup specifically can provide a deeper taste and smoother, richer texture without needing to chop up some onions or add a million seasonings. The recipe dates back to the mid-twentieth century, known as "Campbelled Eggs," calling for the addition of one of the brand's well-known pre-made soups — specifically cream of chicken, cream of celery, cream of potato, cream of mushroom, and cream of clam chowder — to the eggs. The soups themselves are already salty, well-seasoned, and thick, giving you the perfect shortcut in a can.