Cold Stone Vs Baskin-Robbins: Which Ice Cream Chain Is More Affordable?

Cold Stone Creamery has been a favorite franchise since it opened in Tempe, Arizona, in 1988. Founders Susan and Donald Sutherland distinguished their shop by making ice cream in-house daily and letting customers add mix-ins to their frozen treats, which employees fold into the ice cream on an ice-cold stone slab, which is how the chain got its name. Employees also shout greetings and spontaneously burst into song.

Baskin-Robbins, a premium ice cream brand, was founded more than 40 years earlier, in 1945, by Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins in Glendale, California. The pair grew bored with the limited selection of flavors at most ice cream parlors at the time and thought it would be a great idea to have a shop that offered customers 31 flavors to choose from, a number that has now grown to more than 1,400. Besides its large selection of flavors, it doesn't distinguish its in-store experience from its competitors as much.

Figuring out which ice cream chain is the more affordable of the two can be complicated, since both have different business models. We looked at several items that both chains sold and compared prices. If you're getting a small cup of ice cream with no additional toppings, Baskin-Robbins is about 28 cents cheaper per ounce than its competitor. Baskin-Robbins is also more affordable than Cold Stone when it comes to shakes and take-home quarts. But things aren't so straightforward beyond that, and each chain has some features that may tip the affordability balance in its favor, depending on what treat you're looking to purchase. Keep in mind that prices will vary by location, and our calculations did not include local sales taxes.