Why Hunting For Meat Price Cuts At Costco Is A Wild Goose Chase

Rather than spend an hour sifting through packs of meat looking for discounted steaks or pork chops, work with what Costco has right in front of you and still walk out with some great deals. Before you head out, though, be sure to check Costco's weekly and monthly savings, which often include at least a few meat products that might be of interest to you.

Once you're in the store, don't be intimidated by the huge beef strip loins or pork loins. These large cuts of meat are cost-effective because you take them home and do the butchering yourself, which is surprisingly simple. Not only do you control the thickness of the steaks you cut, but you can also save big-time money per pound, with no cooler diving necessary. If you're after cheaper ground beef instead, sidle up to the butcher counter and ask for a 10-pound chub. These tubes of ground beef are available by request only, but simply asking for one can save you $2 or $3 per pound.

Finally, if you're lucky enough to live near a Costco Business Center, shoppers have reported that those locations do indeed mark down their meat more frequently than regular warehouses. Any Costco member can shop at a Business Center, though there are far fewer of these stores located around the country.