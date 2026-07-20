Once ranchers brought on dedicated cooks to drive cattle with cowboys, sweets and baked goods became far more common. Thanks to the "cookie," cowboys had meals out on the trail, including a bit of sugar in some form, and there were few more popular than the old-school "bear sign" donut.

"Animal sign" usually meant any sort of indication the critter had passed through. For bears, you might see claw marks or a carcass from the hunt, but more often than not the "sign" was poop. Since cookies had to focus on quantity over quality and didn't have access to specialty donut tools, it's likely that the earliest iterations of bear sign donuts resembled a lumpy pile of fried dough. While this may not sound particularly appealing, a bit of sweetness with some cowboy coffee was a much-treasured treat for the working men driving cattle, regardless of what it looked like.

Bear signs were likely similar to the original donut from America's first shop, in that they were largely flat, more dense, and lacked any sort of glaze most people associate with the modern version. Since cookies relied on shelf-stable ingredients, they wouldn't have had ready access to milk, which often makes confections more tender. Using water instead, bear signs were probably a bit more dense and chewy from the additional gluten development and flavored only with sugar and whatever spices the chuck wagon may have had on hand.