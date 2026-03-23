How The Original Donut From America's First Shop In 1673 Was Different From Today's Version

Whenever you're having a bad morning, there is nothing like a good donut to dissipate all your frustrations. And these days, the options are, to put it simply, plentiful. It seems that every good-sized city, and even some small towns, have a terrific donut option (some with regional varieties, like the Persian donuts of Thunder Bay, Ontario). And if you don't have a homemade donut spot, you likely at least have a Dunkin' (which used to make its own cereal in the 80s). But none of this morning uplift would be possible without the first donut shop in the U.S., which paved the way for thousands to come. It was opened all the way back in the 17th century in New York City by a woman of Dutch origin named Anna Joralemon. However, her donuts differed significantly from the ones we recognize today; it seems they didn't have a hole in the middle.

Called olykoeks, or "oily cakes" these early donuts were actually prepared in much the same way that they are today; that is, they consisted of dough that was fried (in animal fat) until golden. However, they were flat like discs, and instead of a glaze of icing with sprinkles or an injection of fruit goo, they often featured sweet bits of dried fruit, warm spices, nuts, or a coating of sugar.