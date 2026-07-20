How To Order A Dairy Queen Sundae Like It's The '60s
Dairy Queen doles out an array of nostalgic offerings. Operating since 1940, the chain has firmly established itself in American culture, garnering a cult status. Indeed, especially during the hot summer months, there's a special magic to enjoying a soft serve or Blizzard, perhaps after some tacos if you're at a Texan Dairy Queen. Yet if you really want to roll back the years, consider ordering a 1960s style sundae at the chain.
The frozen sweet treat –- which consists of a simple vanilla ice cream melded with toppings and syrups – has been sold at DQ since the start. By the 1960s, the chain's renditions appeared in full swing, with many no longer available options — like butter pecan and English toffee. Among them, was a Jack and Jill: vanilla soft serve topped with pumps of hot fudge and marshmallow.
Today, Dairy Queen staff may not always recognize the name, but it's nevertheless possible to request the throwback sundae flavor. Consisting of an eye-catching black and white topping, it's an order that turns heads: "I don't even like ice cream and it looks so good," a TikTok commenter wrote. So run it back in time, and request one for yourself — it'll only lend your Dairy Queen experience extra charm.
More throwback Dairy Queen sundaes to explore
Over the decades, many creative sundaes have emerged and disappeared at Dairy Queen: Wet Walnut, Oreo Brownie Earthquake, and pineapple, just to name a few. Given the chain's stock of ingredients, many are no longer possible to replicate today. As of June 2026, the official sundae menu consists only of hot fudge, strawberry, chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter flavors.
Still, there are few other oldie sundae creations that you can bring back. For instance, consider asking for a Chocolate Rock: soft serve with a hot fudge and pecan base, then coated in a chocolate shell.
And there's also the similar peanut butter bash sundae, a more intricate layered creation. This one involves a mixture of peanut butter sauce and hot fudge at the bottom foundation of a cup, then you top it with soft serve, before another layer of the same sweet sauces sandwich the ice cream. A chocolate chunk garnish finalizes the dessert, making it a great option for fans of texture. So swing by your local Dairy Queen location and try out such frozen treats — they're truly a blast from the past.