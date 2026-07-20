How To Order A Dairy Queen Sundae Like It's The '60s

Dairy Queen doles out an array of nostalgic offerings. Operating since 1940, the chain has firmly established itself in American culture, garnering a cult status. Indeed, especially during the hot summer months, there's a special magic to enjoying a soft serve or Blizzard, perhaps after some tacos if you're at a Texan Dairy Queen. Yet if you really want to roll back the years, consider ordering a 1960s style sundae at the chain.

The frozen sweet treat –- which consists of a simple vanilla ice cream melded with toppings and syrups – has been sold at DQ since the start. By the 1960s, the chain's renditions appeared in full swing, with many no longer available options — like butter pecan and English toffee. Among them, was a Jack and Jill: vanilla soft serve topped with pumps of hot fudge and marshmallow.

Today, Dairy Queen staff may not always recognize the name, but it's nevertheless possible to request the throwback sundae flavor. Consisting of an eye-catching black and white topping, it's an order that turns heads: "I don't even like ice cream and it looks so good," a TikTok commenter wrote. So run it back in time, and request one for yourself — it'll only lend your Dairy Queen experience extra charm.