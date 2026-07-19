What's In The World's Most Expensive Sandwich?

Things don't get much simpler than a sandwich. Just layer your fillings or spreads between two slices of bread, and you've got one of the easiest meals around. Sure, effort levels can vary wildly, from a quick peanut butter and jelly to something more involved like a Cuban, but one thing that unites them all is that they're rarely associated with eye-watering price tags. That is, of course, not always the case. If you ever find yourself visiting Serendipity 3 in New York, you'll encounter its "Quintessential Grilled Cheese," which will set you back $214 — or more, as prices may have risen (to over $300, if you account for inflation).

As of writing, the sandwich still holds the Guinness Records for the "World's most Expensive Sandwich," and its ingredient list is about as over-the-top as you'd expect: bread infused with Dom Pérignon Champagne, edible gold flakes, white truffle oil, and rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese. And the extravagance doesn't stop there. The sandwich is served with a South American lobster tomato bisque for dipping and finished with an orchard garnish. At its core, it's essentially a bougie grilled cheese, and all the ingredients are unceremoniously melted together in a panini press.

The internet is full of people reacting to the shocking sandwich. Beyond the cost, it seems the inclusion of gold leaf is what's got people really heated. "Gold leaf is really inexpensive," one Redditor wrote. "It's like $15 for a dozen sheets on Amazon. Adding a sheet of gold will only raise the price of the sandwich $1, so basically people will pay for a sandwich that's marked up like 1000%." It's arguably one of the restaurant industry's biggest gimmicks, and beyond embellishing a dish it adds no taste, flavor, or nutritional value.