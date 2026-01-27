Why This Gold Bougie Food Trend Still Doesn't Make Sense

At the end of the day, whether gold leaf has a place on your plate depends on what you want out of a meal. "For most chefs, that money and effort is better spent on better ingredients," chef Jonathan Eizenshtein told us. But while some gold leaf is expensive, it can also be surprisingly . So watch out: When you're paying premium prices, you're most likely paying for heavy markups rather than the value of the material itself.

Since gold leaf took off in the social media age of the , it's garnered plenty of vocal . And while it has definitely declined in popularity – apparently, regular person food is the next big trend – it hasn't disappeared. According to Eizenshtein, "It sticks around because it feels special and attention-grabbing, and that still sells even when people know it's mostly for show." In a satirical at the trend, meanwhile, New York-based 666 Burger Truck sold the "$666 D**che Burger" in 2012, a Kobe beef burger wrapped in gold leaf and stacked with other luxury-status add-ons. Even though it was intended to be a joke, it still sold (albeit only one).

When gold leaf is the main selling point of a dish, that's a red flag. But in certain cases, it can enhance a dish when used with vision. It was famously used by the legendary Italian chef Gualtiero Marchesi, for example, who was known as the " of modern Italian cuisine." In his groundbreaking take on , the delicate gold leaf wasn't used for spectacle, but instead used to enhance the saffron's golden hue, reinforcing the dish's simple elegance without taking away from its complex flavor or aromas.