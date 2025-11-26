The Fancy Vintage Bottle That's Worth A Small Fortune Today

Few alcohols match the glitz and glamor of Champagne, which is typically reflected in its high price tag. One of the most iconic luxury Champagne brands is Dom Pérignon, a French, vintage-only label produced by Moët & Chandon, with its inaugural vintage dating back to 1921. Although it's not the most expensive Champagne in the world, a bottle of Dom Pérignon has become more than just a drink — it's a status symbol, and sometimes even considered a smart investment.

On average, a bottle of Dom will set you back between $250 and $400, and more exclusive varieties from the brand have sold for unfathomable amounts. For instance, with only 35 gold-plated bottles ever produced, a bottle of 1996 Dom Pérignon Rosé Gold Mathusalem can cost as much as $49,000. In 2010, a 30-bottle lot of Dom Pérignon Œnothèque Rosé from various vintages sold for a record-breaking $170,641.

So why are people willing to pay such large sums for this Champagne? For starters, unlike other Champagne houses that blend grapes from multiple years, Dom Pérignon is exclusively vintage. This means it's only produced in exceptional harvest years, when the grapes reach the highest level of quality, and each vintage is aged for a minimum of seven years. Quality is everything — and in 2023, an entire cellar of Champagne was discarded after it was deemed to fall below the brand's rigorous standards. As of 2025, the latest vintage year of standard Dom Pérignon released is the 2015 — so when you're drinking Dom, you're drinking a piece of viticultural history.