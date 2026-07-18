Which Major Steakhouse Chain Has The Biggest Menu?

Some steakhouse chains whose menus we analyzed really seemed to pad their offerings with a lot of non-steak options, like burgers, ribs, chicken, and seafood. Only 10% of Outback's menu is devoted to steak, with just seven unique options. Texas Roadhouse, which lagged behind Outback with two fewer total offerings, made up for it with two more steak options than the home of the Bloomin' Onion. Morton's, a high-end chain originally from Chicago, had the most steak options at 13, followed by other expensive chains, like The Capital Grille and Smith & Wollensky, two of the best U.S. steakhouse chains whose menus both feature 11 steak options.

The three restaurants above also had the biggest appetizer sections on their menus, with Morton's topping the list at 27 items. Morton's and Smith & Wollensky also featured around twice as many dessert options as their more affordable competitors, Outback, Texas Roadhouse, and Logan's Roadhouse. Logan's, which was founded in Kentucky and has most of its locations in the Eastern United States, actually beat Outback in total entrees by just one item.

Where many casual steakhouse chains have an advantage over their tony competitors is feeding young diners. Out of the high-end chains we looked at, only Ruth's Chris had a kids menu featuring three options for hungry tikes. Outback and Texas Roadhouse tied for the most choices for kids at nine, although the latter's selections are much more substantial, while a third of the former's menu consisted of pint-sized desserts and sides. If dragging the little ones to a steak dinner isn't in your plans, then Morton's is the winner again, with three more adult food options than Outback.