How In-N-Out Keeps Its Prices So Low
Opened by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948, In-N-Out Burger has developed a loyal following. Famous devotees of the fast food phenomenon include Julia Child, Gordon Ramsay, Ina Garten, and Alton Brown. And while the freshness of its food is likely a driving factor (the restaurant shuns microwaves and freezers), it probably doesn't hurt that its prices are consistently lower than those of its competitors — and that's all a result of specific strategies.
President and Owner Lynsi Snyder's commitment to continuing the practices that her grandparents put in place when they founded the restaurant is what ensures that the company's offerings remain relatively affordable. First, despite the fact that customers can customize their orders with a variety of "secret" items like the Flying Dutchman, the core menu remains compact. Sticking to burgers, fries, sodas, and shakes streamlines processes and keeps costs low, especially since the chain works with long-established wholesalers. Plus, just as Harry did, today's In-N-Out processes its own meat instead of paying an outside company to grind it.
Another money-saving strategy is Snyder's approach to real estate. Many fast food restaurants operate on a model in which franchisees pay to lease properties from corporate entities, necessarily adding another layer of costs that are inevitably reflected in food prices. Instead, In-N-Out eliminates that expense by not franchising and maintaining ownership of many of its locations. Additionally, ensuring that its restaurants are all fairly close to its warehouses not only guarantees a fresh product — it also minimizes transportation expenses.
In-N-Out pairs low menu prices with notable generosity
While In-N-Out may use frugality to keep its prices low, it's generous when it comes to wages. Starting pay may vary from state to state, but the company has reported paying up to $24 per hour in California. For those who take the time to work their way up the ranks, the pay is even more impressive, with managers often making six-figure salaries. Plus, both part-time and full-time employees can participate in benefits like health and life insurance, pet insurance, educational assistance, a 401(k), profit sharing, and paid time off.
In 1984, the popular chain founded the In-N-Out Burger Foundation, which raises funds to support organizations with missions focused on preventing child abuse and helping victims. From 2021 to 2025, the organization reported raising between $3.45 million and more than $5 million annually, and boasts that 100% of those dollars are pledged to the cause. In 2016, In-N-Out also created the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, raising funds to support community programs that concentrate on eliminating human trafficking and serving individuals affected by substance abuse. Additionally, the company gives back by financially contributing to organizations that support individuals experiencing homelessness through its His Eyes Foundation. Finally, Lynsi Snyder has also made philanthropic contributions, including a donation to Biola University in Southern California for the creation of a new studio at the Snyder School of Cinema & Media Arts.