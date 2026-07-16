How In-N-Out Keeps Its Prices So Low

Opened by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948, In-N-Out Burger has developed a loyal following. Famous devotees of the fast food phenomenon include Julia Child, Gordon Ramsay, Ina Garten, and Alton Brown. And while the freshness of its food is likely a driving factor (the restaurant shuns microwaves and freezers), it probably doesn't hurt that its prices are consistently lower than those of its competitors — and that's all a result of specific strategies.

President and Owner Lynsi Snyder's commitment to continuing the practices that her grandparents put in place when they founded the restaurant is what ensures that the company's offerings remain relatively affordable. First, despite the fact that customers can customize their orders with a variety of "secret" items like the Flying Dutchman, the core menu remains compact. Sticking to burgers, fries, sodas, and shakes streamlines processes and keeps costs low, especially since the chain works with long-established wholesalers. Plus, just as Harry did, today's In-N-Out processes its own meat instead of paying an outside company to grind it.

Another money-saving strategy is Snyder's approach to real estate. Many fast food restaurants operate on a model in which franchisees pay to lease properties from corporate entities, necessarily adding another layer of costs that are inevitably reflected in food prices. Instead, In-N-Out eliminates that expense by not franchising and maintaining ownership of many of its locations. Additionally, ensuring that its restaurants are all fairly close to its warehouses not only guarantees a fresh product — it also minimizes transportation expenses.