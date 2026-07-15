The 2-Ingredient Watermelon Dessert That Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

During the hottest months, nothing can cool you down quite as effectively as watermelon, especially when it's been frozen into some sort of treat. But while some may require an ice cream machine, hard to find ingredients, or some technical know-how, this two ingredient recipe just needs a bit of planning ahead and some milk.

Fresh watermelon sherbet is so easy to make because watermelon already contains tons of sugar and flavor. This little trick capitalizes on this idea by simply freezing half a watermelon after taking out a large scoop from the middle. The creamy difference between sorbet and sherbet comes from the milk, which is gently mixed directly into the fruit while scraping the flesh to create a smooth, frozen dessert. While reduced fat milk would do just fine, you can always substitute it with full fat, half and half, or even heavy cream if you want something a bit more rich.

The only real trick is freezing the watermelon correctly. Since even half a fruit is pretty substantial, you'll want to let it sit for at least a day or two to guarantee the whole thing develops plenty of refreshing ice crystals. You may also want to cover the exposed flesh with plastic wrap to prevent any odors from seeping in. If the mixture gets a bit melted while you make it, you can always scoop individual portions into a bowl and let them sit in the freezer for an hour to redevelop that icy texture.