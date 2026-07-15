The 2-Ingredient Watermelon Dessert That Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long
During the hottest months, nothing can cool you down quite as effectively as watermelon, especially when it's been frozen into some sort of treat. But while some may require an ice cream machine, hard to find ingredients, or some technical know-how, this two ingredient recipe just needs a bit of planning ahead and some milk.
Fresh watermelon sherbet is so easy to make because watermelon already contains tons of sugar and flavor. This little trick capitalizes on this idea by simply freezing half a watermelon after taking out a large scoop from the middle. The creamy difference between sorbet and sherbet comes from the milk, which is gently mixed directly into the fruit while scraping the flesh to create a smooth, frozen dessert. While reduced fat milk would do just fine, you can always substitute it with full fat, half and half, or even heavy cream if you want something a bit more rich.
The only real trick is freezing the watermelon correctly. Since even half a fruit is pretty substantial, you'll want to let it sit for at least a day or two to guarantee the whole thing develops plenty of refreshing ice crystals. You may also want to cover the exposed flesh with plastic wrap to prevent any odors from seeping in. If the mixture gets a bit melted while you make it, you can always scoop individual portions into a bowl and let them sit in the freezer for an hour to redevelop that icy texture.
How to shake up your 2-ingredient watermelon dessert
The base recipe should already have plenty of flavor and dairy fat, but both milk and watermelon are pretty versatile when it comes to additional pairings. Whether you're debating what variety of melon to use or just looking for ways to bring out its natural taste, there's no wrong way to experiment with this recipe provided you can keep all the ingredients chilled correctly.
Yellow watermelons are different from reds thanks to their beta-carotene content. However, they're also a bit sweeter and sometimes more dense, which can really help transform this recipe. Plus, many yellow varieties have just as much water, which can help form the amount of ice you need to create a smooth treat. Still, there are plenty of extra sweet red varieties, such as sugar babies and black diamonds, so playing around with water content in the fruit and fat content in the dairy product can help you find the perfect balance for your palate.
If you want to keep this recipe easy and simple, but still want a bit more flavor, take some inspiration for how different parts of the world enjoy their watermelon. Salt and black pepper are about as Southern as it gets, off-setting the sugars to somehow make the whole thing taste sweeter. In Central America, fruta fresca blends often use a sprinkle of chile powder to add extra complexity but you can achieve the same effect, with a twist, using a drizzle of hot honey.