Salmon Vs Cod: Which Fish Is Easier For A Beginner To Cook?

For newcomers, fish can feel intimidating to prepare. The protein can seem perilously easy to ruin, prone to either off-putting dry bites or a mushy mess. Don't season it enough, and it's bland; buy a low-quality variety, and it's too fishy. Throw in the steep expense, and the unease settles in quickly. It doesn't have to be this way. Consider two fish often spotted at the grocery store: salmon and cod. Both can be prepared successfully at home, with one variety proving even a touch more accessible than the other.

The two fish have some notable differences. Cod is white and delicately textured, breaking into large flakes when cooked and often sold in neat rectangular fillets. Meanwhile, salmon is recognizable by its vibrant reddish hue, although the fish can occasionally be naturally white, depending on its genetics and diet. While also firm and flaky, salmon contains significantly more fat, often 10 times the amount found in cod.

Such distinct characteristics lend the two fish vastly different culinary personalities. Especially when sourced from a farm — which makes the fish even fattier — salmon is versatile and approachable. Cod requires a more measured approach, with added care to preserve moisture. As a result, salmon is typically the easier introductory fish. Rest assured, though, both can shine in a home kitchen, meaning fish preparation shouldn't be avoided.