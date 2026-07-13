10 Walmart Frozen Meals For $3 Or Less
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It's no secret that food prices are through the roof. Even formerly cheap fast-food options have become budget busters, and let's not even talk about the overpriced meals at sit-down restaurants. More and more, people are foregoing dining out in favor of kicking it old school with homecooked meals and brown bag lunches in order to save some money. Another popular way to cut down on food spending is buying frozen meals, which are generally less expensive than eating out and, often, cheaper than from-scratch cooking, too.
Though grocery items have skyrocketed in price, as well, many frozen dinners can still be found that are under $3. Even the cheapest burger on the McDonald's menu can cost more than that, depending on your location. Stocking up on freezer meals can become a huge money saver, therefore, as well as being a big time saver (popping a frozen entree into the microwave is much easier and faster than home cooking, after all). Frozen entrees also give you a huge assortment of flavors and cuisines to try and enjoy with very little effort. In the mood for Italian? Hungry for Asian fare? Hankering for some comfort food? There's a low-cost frozen meal for that.
Over at leading grocery retailer Walmart, literally hundreds of frozen meal options can be found spanning the full gamut of food genres, and many of them ring up at less than $3. Take a look at some standouts that will satisfy your appetite without draining your wallet. Bear in mind, prices and availability may vary by location.
Marie Callender's Slow Roasted Beef Pot Roast
Talk about comfort food, this Marie Callender's Slow Roasted Beef Pot Roast Bowl serves up all the elements of the classic, hearty dish in a quick-to-prepare, microwavable format. Enjoy a blend of USDA Choice beef, potatoes, and other farm-raised veggies topped with beef gravy, adding up to a supremely tasty, filling bite that's sure to hit the spot. This Marie Callender's Slow Roasted Beef Pot Roast Bowl can be found at Walmart for $2.84.
Lean Cuisine Chicken Enchilada Suiza
When Tex-Mex cravings strike, this Lean Cuisine Chicken Enchilada Suiza is ready to satisfy them after just 6 minutes in the microwave. The headliner of the frozen entree is an enchilada featuring white meat chicken and veggies wrapped in a corn tortilla, and it's served alongside Mexican-style rice and topped with a sour cream sauce. This Lean Cuisine Chicken Enchilada Suiza can be found at Walmart for $2.94.
Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Spaghetti & Meatballs
A classic Italian feast is ready in minutes and won't break the bank thanks to this Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Spaghetti & Meatballs meal. Tender spaghetti is topped with hearty meatballs and a rich marinara sauce to satisfy your appetite, and the dish contains no preservatives — just lots of great taste. This Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Spaghetti & Meatballs meal can be found at Walmart for $2.84.
Great Value Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes
Great Value, Walmart's in-house brand, serves up a frozen version of a classic, hearty comfort meal in this Great Value Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes. The microwavable meal features a layer of mashed russets next to a helping of meatloaf, all of which is topped up with from-scratch gravy and ketchup. This Great Value Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes meal can be found at Walmart for $2.97.
Michelina's Chicken Fried Rice
If you're in the mood for Asian-inspired cuisine, this Michelina's Chicken Fried Rice Meal offers a filling blend of white-meat chicken whirled into a tasty stir fry with rice, veggies, soy sauce, and seasonings. It heats quickly in the microwave in a disposable container you can eat directly from — no need to wash any dishes afterward. This Michelina's Chicken Fried Rice Meal can be found at Walmart for $1.34.
Jimmy Dean Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Breakfast Bowl
Over on the breakfast side of quick, frozen meals, this Jimmy Dean Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Breakfast Bowl gives you the tasty comfort of a homemade biscuits and gravy meal without the effort of home cooking. The entree features seasoned sausage crumbles, country gravy, and tasty biscuits to deliciously start your day. This Jimmy Dean Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Breakfast Bowl can be found at Walmart for $2.97.
Stouffer's Pepperoni Pizza Mac & Cheese
If you can't decide between pizza and macaroni and cheese, this Stouffer's Pepperoni Pizza Mac & Cheese lets you enjoy both at once. White cheddar mac and cheese joins forces with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce to serve up a delightful mashup of two Italian-inspired favorites to jazz up your mealtime. This Stouffer's Pepperoni Pizza Mac & Cheese can be found at Walmart for $2.97.
Banquet Turkey Meal with Mashed Potatoes
Some of your favorite elements from Thanksgiving dinner can be enjoyed any time in just a few short minutes thanks to this Turkey Meal from Banquet. Serving up tender turkey slices, savory gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, and sweet peas, this frozen dinner delivers a fulsome meal that will leave you well satisfied (though you might start craving pumpkin pie afterward). This Banquet Turkey Meal can be found at Walmart for $1.87.
Kid Cuisine Mini Corn Dogs
When you need to feed your kids (or just your own inner child), this Kid Cuisine Mini Corn Dogs meal serves up some of the best childhood favorites. Feast on miniature corn dogs, french fries, golden corn, and a brownie with rainbow sprinkles and enjoy the delightful tastes of a simpler time. This Kid Cuisine Mini Corn Dogs meal can be found at Walmart for $2.48.
Birds Eye Protein Southwest Style
For those following a vegetarian lifestyle or just looking to increase their intake of plant-based foods, a protein-rich frozen meal option can be found in this Birds Eye Protein Southwest frozen entree. The dish features a tasty mix of veggies and grains, including brown rice, lentils, beans, corn, and red bell peppers, topped with a zesty sauce, and it serves up a hearty 15 grams of protein. This Birds Eye Protein Southwest Style can be found at Walmart for $2.47.