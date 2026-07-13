10 Walmart Frozen Meals For $3 Or Less

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It's no secret that food prices are through the roof. Even formerly cheap fast-food options have become budget busters, and let's not even talk about the overpriced meals at sit-down restaurants. More and more, people are foregoing dining out in favor of kicking it old school with homecooked meals and brown bag lunches in order to save some money. Another popular way to cut down on food spending is buying frozen meals, which are generally less expensive than eating out and, often, cheaper than from-scratch cooking, too.

Though grocery items have skyrocketed in price, as well, many frozen dinners can still be found that are under $3. Even the cheapest burger on the McDonald's menu can cost more than that, depending on your location. Stocking up on freezer meals can become a huge money saver, therefore, as well as being a big time saver (popping a frozen entree into the microwave is much easier and faster than home cooking, after all). Frozen entrees also give you a huge assortment of flavors and cuisines to try and enjoy with very little effort. In the mood for Italian? Hungry for Asian fare? Hankering for some comfort food? There's a low-cost frozen meal for that.

Over at leading grocery retailer Walmart, literally hundreds of frozen meal options can be found spanning the full gamut of food genres, and many of them ring up at less than $3. Take a look at some standouts that will satisfy your appetite without draining your wallet. Bear in mind, prices and availability may vary by location.