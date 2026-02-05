Customers Agree, These 9 Sit-Down Chains Are Way Overpriced

As dining out has increasingly trended toward a luxury reserved for special occasions, there are some restaurants that customers agree stand out as being overpriced. We're not just talking about the ubiquitous uptick in goods and services resulting from inflation. Undoubtedly factoring toward many consumers budgetary equations, such economic woes merely register as insult on top of injury that many feel after getting a receipt and discovering a former lunchtime go-to now exceeds affordability.

Where the final figure quantifies the overpriced sit-down experience, it is the myriad decisions made by the chains — be they breakfast, steakhouse, or otherwise — that tarnish reputations. In some instances, decreased quality is paired with decreased quantity making the choice to dine their increasingly questionable. This is especially cutting with meal deals built off specific dollar amounts. Other examples are readily identified as having always been overpriced, with the restaurant less concerned with selling a meal than it is interested in getting butts in seats and free social media marketing to lure in the next round of customers.