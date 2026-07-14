The Fried Fish Chain That's Still Around But Customers Really Loved In The '80s

These days, the fast-food zeitgeist tends to revolve around fried chicken and burgers, but back in the 1980s, one chain carved out a strong identity serving fried fish. Known for its nautical-themed restaurants, Long John Silver's once held an unprecedented share of the seafood fast-food market. While the chain is still alive and kicking, its golden age is now decades in the past.

Founded by Jim Patterson and Warren Rosenthal, Long John Silver's opened in 1969 in Lexington, Kentucky. Named after the iconic pirate villain from Robert Louis Stevenson's classic 1883 novel "Treasure Island," the chain was designed to bring a classic New England-style, battered fish-and-chips shop to landlocked, rural America at fast-food prices. The niche concept was a hit, and at the height of its success in the '80s, the chain had nearly 1,400 locations in operation. With its vast reach, it's no surprise that the chain holds massive retro appeal for those raised during that era.

While many people do have fond memories of the brand, most recollections tend to center on childhood outings rather than the food itself. As one Redditor put it, "I have a weird form of nostalgia for this place. Once every decade I get a craving for it, then I go there for a meal (there is only one left in our city), but the food is so bad I swear never to go again." Others have shared similar sentiments about the quality of the food, which is a major reason the chain was unable to carry its success into the '90s or 2000s.