The Maddening Flaw Cheap BBQ Smokers Tend To Have

There are a lot of ways a cheap barbecue smoker can sabotage your slow cook. Poor seals let smoke and moisture escape, inadequate cooking space limits what you can make, and some models have parts so shoddily made that they need to be replaced almost annually. But no problem is worse than a smoker that can't maintain its temperature.

The worst cheap smokers use low-quality materials that don't retain heat well, even if their heating elements work perfectly fine. In the winter, they let in too much cold air, making it difficult to reach the right temperature. In the summer, especially if you leave the smoker out in the sun, the internal temperature can easily climb by 20 degrees Fahrenheit, which adds up over the course of a long cook. Even worse, some electric models don't have reliable control systems, so they can't maintain the right temperature even in ideal conditions.

It doesn't matter how many tips for perfectly smoked meat you follow if your appliance can't maintain the right temperature. Smoking is really about two things: long exposure to smoke to build flavor and low, steady temperatures that draw flavor from bones, melt collagen, and render fat without drying out your meat. If temperatures fall too low, your meat can end up tough because the collagen won't fully break down into the rich gelatin that makes smoked meat so juicy. If temperatures climb too high, you can easily end up with a slab of jerky.