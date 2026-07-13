The Difference Between A Michelin Star And Michelin Recommended

Ah, the Michelin star: It's the Midas touch craved by any restaurateur who's in the business for quality. Ever since the Michelin Guide — founded in 1900 by the Michelin tire company as a motorists' travel guide — began giving out stars, they've become one of the most coveted stamps of recognition in the food business. So what's the difference between a Michelin star and a nod — or "recommended" — and how big is the gap, on paper and in real life?

Many people automatically assume a restaurant's presence in the Michelin Guide is equivalent to a star, but that is not always — and statistically, more likely than not — the case. The guide has several types of recognitions, and a Michelin recommendation, or "Selected," is a greater honor than it may appear at first sight.

A Michelin star awards excellence in cooking through its well-known three-tier system. It's the sort of award that can turn any restaurant into a local institution overnight, and it's not something the Guide gives away lightly. A recommendation, on the other hand, signals that inspectors have deemed a restaurant's quality high enough to make it into the guide, although its cooking has not yet been singled out in quite the same way as a star.