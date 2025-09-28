Yes, Michelin Stars Are Connected To The Tire Brand. Here's How

Being awarded a Michelin star is the most famous and esteemed culinary honor a restaurant can achieve. Since the prized culinary recognition has nothing to do with cars, you might think it's just a coincidence that it shares its name with a tire company. But Michelin stars are actually awarded by the French tiremaker's Michelin Guides, and the connection dates back to the early days of the automobile industry.

When French brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin began their tire company in 1889, there were fewer than 3,000 automobiles in France. The two came up with the idea of creating a small travel guide that they hoped would encourage motorists to spend more time on the road, which would in turn boost tire sales. The free Michelin Guide was launched in 1900 with information including maps, travel planning advice, maintenance tips like how to change a tire, and where to eat, stay, and get gas. The brothers began charging for their guide two decades later, in 1920.

The Michelin Guide didn't start giving restaurants star ratings until 1926, with only one star available at the beginning. The three-star system that remains today was introduced five years later, in 1931. The guide lets the stars speak for themselves, as the reviews for the restaurants are just two or three sentences long. As prestigious as the honor is, not everyone may agree with it, as some Michelin-star restaurants actually have poor reviews.