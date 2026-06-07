There Are Only 2 Hotel Restaurants With 3 Michelin Stars In The US

Few restaurants in the world can boast having a Michelin star, let alone three — indeed, as of June 2026, only 158, or less than 1% of the total establishments listed in the wider Guide (which includes thousands of Bib Gourmands and recommended spots), have obtained the much-coveted trio. But two establishments in California — SingleThread Inn and Addison — have achieved the holy grail of fine dining, being the only triple-starred hotel restaurants in the U.S. Both combine a luxury experience with exceptional food, while offering two very different versions of Californian fine dining.

SingleThread Inn and Addison are located at opposite ends of the Pacific state — the former in downtown Healdsburg, deep in the lush countryside of Sonoma Valley, and the latter in San Diego. Their cuisines reflect the culture of these respective parts of California: SingleThread is an example of homegrown, farm-to-table food of the finest quality; Addison offers world-class dining within a more decadent luxury context. Despite their noticeable differences, both establishments showcase Californian food at its best: locally sourced, made with the state's incredibly fresh selection of ingredients, and reflective of its deeply multicultural milieu.