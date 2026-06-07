There Are Only 2 Hotel Restaurants With 3 Michelin Stars In The US
Few restaurants in the world can boast having a Michelin star, let alone three — indeed, as of June 2026, only 158, or less than 1% of the total establishments listed in the wider Guide (which includes thousands of Bib Gourmands and recommended spots), have obtained the much-coveted trio. But two establishments in California — SingleThread Inn and Addison — have achieved the holy grail of fine dining, being the only triple-starred hotel restaurants in the U.S. Both combine a luxury experience with exceptional food, while offering two very different versions of Californian fine dining.
SingleThread Inn and Addison are located at opposite ends of the Pacific state — the former in downtown Healdsburg, deep in the lush countryside of Sonoma Valley, and the latter in San Diego. Their cuisines reflect the culture of these respective parts of California: SingleThread is an example of homegrown, farm-to-table food of the finest quality; Addison offers world-class dining within a more decadent luxury context. Despite their noticeable differences, both establishments showcase Californian food at its best: locally sourced, made with the state's incredibly fresh selection of ingredients, and reflective of its deeply multicultural milieu.
SingleThread and Addison offer two distinct tastes of California
Northern California is renowned for its vineyards and farms, making it a prime spot for agritourism. SingleThread is located in Healdsburg, a Sonoma County town of 11,000 and a true mecca for gastronomes. The surrounding wine country region boasts multiple highly acclaimed dining destinations. Here, tiny enclaves draw Michelin-class talent by embedding chefs directly within the agricultural ecosystem.
At the hotel, which also earned the prestigious Three Keys distinction, the emphasis is on intimacy and bucolic idyll, offering guests a curated local experience. Indeed, the hotel is a mere five-room inn. Chef-owner Kyle Connaughton guides diners through a tasting menu inspired by Japan's refined haute cuisine tradition, kaiseki, with ingredients sourced from the hotel's orchard, and menu items such as real wagyu ribeye and a seafood miso hotpot. As attested by its name, SingleThread aims to provide guests with a holistic experience blending food and leisure — serving as a pinnacle of the farm-to-table philosophy gaining popularity in the hospitality sector.
Heading south to Addison, the atmosphere changes noticeably. The three-Michelin-starred restaurant can be found at the palatial, Moorish Revival-style, five-star Fairmont Grand Del Mar hotel, a visual homage to the region's strong Hispanic influence. Opened in 2006 by chef William Bradley, Addison offers a world-class multi-course tasting menu with optional Champagne pairings, featuring an eclectic cocktail of French, Mexican, Japanese, and Thai influences that reflects the area's multiethnic patchwork in one of the finest dining contexts. Much like SingleThread, Addison focuses on the best locally sourced produce and possesses strong Asian culinary flourishes — a testament to the enduring imprint Asian migration and cuisine have left on California's cultural fabric.