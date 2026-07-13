Set Your Oven To This Temperature For Super Tender Cabbage
Cabbage is one of those ingredients that can seem like it's only meant for salad. It's a little spicy and crunchy when raw, and it makes a great addition to sandwiches or an easy coleslaw that pairs well with almost any meal. But there are also plenty of ways to transform this versatile veggie into the main course. You can cook cabbage steaks on the grill (about an inch thick) or roast wedges in the oven, and they'll come out nice and tender with beautiful caramelization, transforming that sharp raw bite into a sweet, nutty flavor, with added umami thanks to the heat.
When you want perfectly cooked cabbage, set your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit to hit that sweet spot. Depending on how well done you want it and how it is cut, you can cook shredded ribbons for about 15 minutes, or thick steaks and wedges for 25 to 30 minutes for deeper browning and a melty interior. Either way, roasting it at 425 degrees ensures it comes out nicely caramelized and super tender — making it the ideal centerpiece for a meal or a delicious side dish that might just surprise your guests.
How to easily prep and roast flavorful cabbage
The simplest way to get your cabbage ready for the oven is to cut it into four quarters from top to bottom. Be sure to leave the stem intact so the layers don't fall apart on the pan; you can easily slice it out after it cooks. Once the quarters are prepped, drizzle them with a little olive oil. As for seasoning, you can go in a number of directions, but garlic powder is always a good choice. You can also add spicy pepper flakes and halved lemon wedges, which can be squeezed over the vegetable once it's cooked. You'll get nice caramelization, and you can spread the pieces out on the pan to encourage even more charring toward the end of the cooking time.
If you're working with large, straight slices, or cabbage steaks, you may want to turn the temperature down slightly and cook them for about 20 minutes if you want them to retain some crunch, or closer to 30 minutes for steaks tender enough to cut with a fork. Cooking them at a slightly lower temperature allows them to become more tender, but it will take longer. Most of your favorite savory seasonings will work well, but you may want to avoid topping the cabbage with fresh herbs before roasting, as they can burn in the oven. For an extra dose of umami, cook a few whole, peeled garlic cloves alongside the cabbage. They'll become soft and spreadable, perfect for garlic bread or mixed into your steaks.