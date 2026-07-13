Set Your Oven To This Temperature For Super Tender Cabbage

The simplest way to get your cabbage ready for the oven is to cut it into four quarters from top to bottom. Be sure to leave the stem intact so the layers don't fall apart on the pan; you can easily slice it out after it cooks. Once the quarters are prepped, drizzle them with a little olive oil. As for seasoning, you can go in a number of directions, but garlic powder is always a good choice. You can also add spicy pepper flakes and halved lemon wedges, which can be squeezed over the vegetable once it's cooked. You'll get nice caramelization, and you can spread the pieces out on the pan to encourage even more charring toward the end of the cooking time.

If you're working with large, straight slices, or cabbage steaks, you may want to turn the temperature down slightly and cook them for about 20 minutes if you want them to retain some crunch, or closer to 30 minutes for steaks tender enough to cut with a fork. Cooking them at a slightly lower temperature allows them to become more tender, but it will take longer. Most of your favorite savory seasonings will work well, but you may want to avoid topping the cabbage with fresh herbs before roasting, as they can burn in the oven. For an extra dose of umami, cook a few whole, peeled garlic cloves alongside the cabbage. They'll become soft and spreadable, perfect for garlic bread or mixed into your steaks.